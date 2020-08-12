You have permission to edit this article.
Test Iowa site in Davenport reopens after storm damage
Test Iowa site in Davenport reopens after storm damage

  • Updated
The Test Iowa site for COVID-19 testing in Davenport reopened Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The Davenport, Cedar Rapids and Marshalltown sites were damaged in Monday's derecho storm.

The sites will resume regular hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Thursday.

Test Iowa will honor appointments for anyone who was scheduled to test earlier this week but unable to because of weather conditions, a news release said.

Those appointments do not need to be rescheduled. If you are scheduled for testing this week but can't keep the appointment because of storm-related conflicts, you can go to a test site at your convenience.

For more information, visit testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19?

