Test Iowa site in Davenport to close July 16

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a COVID-19 death Wednesday in Scott County — the fourth virus-related death in the Quad-Cities since last Friday.
Scott County's 247th COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic was reported at the same Iowa health officials adjusted the county's total case count, reducing the number by nine. Since the start of the pandemic, state health officials have confirmed 21,736 total cases in Scott County.
The case-count adjustments throughout counties in Iowa are infrequent, but not rare. Earlier this year, Iowa health officials added over 1,000 cases to the count and have reduced the new-case count by single digits several times since March. The adjustments account for individuals who may have tested positive for the virus several times before establishing they were virus free or positive tests that were later determined to be negative.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported just 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday across the state.
The new-case count remained low in Rock Island County Wednesday, where public health officials reported three new cases. A total of 14,991 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.
Rock Island County's virus-related death toll remained 333.
Illinois Department of Public Health said there were 352 new cases Wednesday.
Local Test Iowa site to close
Test Iowa, the state’s large-scale, free COVID-19 testing program which launched in April of last year, will end operations in Scott County on July 16.
Scott County's Test Iowa site is located in Davenport at North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road.
According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health, demand for testing is at its lowest levels in more than a year since vaccine is now widely available and virus activity has significantly decreased. The release said the Iowa Department of Public Health will "ensure the availability of free COVID-19 tests for Iowans remains a priority."
The Iowa Department of Public Health and State Hygienic Lab are finalizing plans to provide at-home test kits free of charge to Iowa residents following the closure of the Test Iowa program.
The news release said more details will be provided in the coming weeks. COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided by health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites statewide. Test Iowa is a public-private partnership between the State of Iowa, Nomi Health, Domo and Qualtrics that provided access to 540,000 PCR test kits plus the equipment and technology to automate the testing process.
Pop-up vaccination clinics
In the effort to reach niche and underserved communities throughout the Q-C, the health departments from Rock Island County and Scott County will hold a number of "pop-up clinics" in the coming days.
In Rock Island County:
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday (June 17) at Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave,, Rock Island.Both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are available at this clinic and everyone 18 years of age and older are eligible.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday (June 17), Friday (June 18) and Saturday (June 19) at Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline. Jonson & Johnson vaccines will be available to everyone 18 and older.
The Scott County Health Department is slated to participate in a number of events in the upcoming weeks where vaccine will be available in the community at various sites, including Saturday’s Juneteenth event, as well as on Sunday before and after English and Spanish church services at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Davenport.
Walk-in vaccination clinics
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
- Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.