Test Iowa site in Davenport to close July 16

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a COVID-19 death Wednesday in Scott County — the fourth virus-related death in the Quad-Cities since last Friday.

Scott County's 247th COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic was reported at the same Iowa health officials adjusted the county's total case count, reducing the number by nine. Since the start of the pandemic, state health officials have confirmed 21,736 total cases in Scott County.

The case-count adjustments throughout counties in Iowa are infrequent, but not rare. Earlier this year, Iowa health officials added over 1,000 cases to the count and have reduced the new-case count by single digits several times since March. The adjustments account for individuals who may have tested positive for the virus several times before establishing they were virus free or positive tests that were later determined to be negative.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported just 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday across the state.

The new-case count remained low in Rock Island County Wednesday, where public health officials reported three new cases. A total of 14,991 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

Rock Island County's virus-related death toll remained 333.