Test Iowa sites closed for Thanksgiving Day

DES MOINES – The five state-operated Test Iowa sites, including the one at Northpark Mall in Davenport, and the State Hygienic Lab will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Sites will reopen for testing as usual from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday.

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.