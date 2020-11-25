 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Test Iowa sites closed for Thanksgiving Day
topical

Test Iowa sites closed for Thanksgiving Day

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus logo

DES MOINES – The five state-operated Test Iowa sites, including the one at Northpark Mall in Davenport, and the State Hygienic Lab will be closed Thanksgiving Day.  

Sites will reopen for testing as usual from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday.

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

  

Quad-City Times​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Amazing quilts on display in RI

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News