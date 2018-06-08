The Scott County Civil Service Commission will conduct testing for deputy sheriff applicants on Sunday, July 22.
Physical agility testing will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Written testing will begin at 1 p.m. at the Scott Emergency Communications Center, 1100 E. 46th St., Davenport in the EOC Conference Room.
For an application packet and to submit an online application, visit www.scottcountyiowa.com/hr. Online applications must be received by 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 3.
For more information, contact Martha Guinn, the civil service administrator, at 563-370-1162 or 563-326-8202.