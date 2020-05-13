Testing guidelines updated as Illinois sets another record for deaths and Iowa prepares to reopen

The state of Illinois set a sad, stark record Wednesday after officials announced 192 died from COVID-19 causes in a 24-hour period since the day before, when 144 died.
The state’s previous high was 176, recorded May 5. Health officials from Rock Island and Scott counties reported no deaths Wednesday.
Rock Island’s death toll remained at 18 and Scott County’s total dead remained at 8.
As the Illinois grapples with its stay-at-home order and Iowa opens more businesses and public spaces throughout its counties, officials in both states have backed expanded testing as one of the keys to enhancing the safety of residents.
In late April, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker rolled out ambitious plans to test. In fact, during the 24-hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday, 17,668 specimens were tested. Illinois has conducted 489,359 tests with a positive return of 84,698, a rate of 17.3%.
In mid-April, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled TestIowa, a computer-based evaluation tool that tells users if it is recommended they see a doctor or get a test.
The online questionnaire is easily completed using a smartphone, and asks questions about underlying health issues. It also asks about possible exposures — if the test-taker or family members work in food processing, retail or other essential businesses. The questionnaire took roughly five minutes to complete.
As of late last week, 331,000 people had filed health assessments through TestIowa. In Iowa 85,719 people have been tested and 13,289 have returned positive. That’s a rate of 15.3%.
In both states, most people tested have had advanced symptoms — high, prolonged fever and heavy cough. What triggers a test in Iowa and Illinois has changed somewhat, for some populations.
In Iowa, most people require respiratory symptoms to be tested. But any food supply worker and some other essential workers will be tested if a co-worker or family members has been determined to be infected.
In Illinois, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can request to be tested. Any essential worker can be tested, and testing is now triggered if a person in a workplace is found to have COVID-19.
Perhaps the largest expansion of testing on both sides of the river is in hospitals.
“We test pre-surgical patients so we know they don't have COVID-19 virus prior to their surgery,” said Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist for Genesis Health. “Only a couple people about to have surgery were positive and, of course, didn't have surgery. Any patient having surgery who is intubated during the surgery and there is a possibility of aerosol generating spray is tested.”
Ashe Simpson, marketing communications specialist for UnityPoint Health-Trinity, said the systems are testing hospitalized patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, health care workers and other essential services personnel with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and persons with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 who live in congregate settings like long-term care, residential facilities, or correctional facilities.
UnityPoint also tests adults over the age of 60 or those with chronic medical conditions with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The system expanded COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients admitted to its hospitals, including planned admissions and transfers of all ages who have not been tested for COVID-19 in the prior 72 hours.
Both Genesis and UnityPoint-Trinity also perform tests in the emergency room. Genesis perform its tests at Genesis Medical Center-Silvis.
“As testing capability increases, we will also continue to test more people coming into our hospitals and clinics,” UnityPoint Health Chief Medical Officer Dave Williams said.“This is important as we begin to resume elective procedures in certain regions within the next few weeks.”
Rock Island County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total of confirmed cases to 595.
There were no COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county and the total dead remained at 18. There are 16 Rock Island County hospitalized with complications linked to COVID-19.
Scott County reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 291. The reported deaths from COVID-19 related causes remained at 8.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday there were 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.
Iowa officials confirmed 17 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 306 dead. The state also said there were 335 new cases confirmed Wednesday, raising the total to 13,289.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.