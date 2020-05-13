Testing guidelines updated as Illinois sets another record for deaths and Iowa prepares to reopen

As of late last week, 331,000 people had filed health assessments through TestIowa. In Iowa 85,719 people have been tested and 13,289 have returned positive. That’s a rate of 15.3%.

In both states, most people tested have had advanced symptoms — high, prolonged fever and heavy cough. What triggers a test in Iowa and Illinois has changed somewhat, for some populations.

In Iowa, most people require respiratory symptoms to be tested. But any food supply worker and some other essential workers will be tested if a co-worker or family members has been determined to be infected.

In Illinois, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can request to be tested. Any essential worker can be tested, and testing is now triggered if a person in a workplace is found to have COVID-19.

Perhaps the largest expansion of testing on both sides of the river is in hospitals.

“We test pre-surgical patients so we know they don't have COVID-19 virus prior to their surgery,” said Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist for Genesis Health. “Only a couple people about to have surgery were positive and, of course, didn't have surgery. Any patient having surgery who is intubated during the surgery and there is a possibility of aerosol generating spray is tested.”