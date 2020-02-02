26th Annual auto show this weekend at Davenport RiverCenter

The 26th Annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show opens its doors to the public Friday at the Davenport RiverCenter with new events for students, and new vehicles on display.
This year’s auto show will be one not only for car enthusiasts, but for those thinking about a career in auto mechanics.
On Friday and Saturday the show will host an Automotive Interactive Education Expo with volunteers from local dealerships and high schools who will give students some virtual and hands-on exposure to the world of auto mechanics and body work.
“Many experts are predicting that there will be a severe shortage of automotive technicians in the coming years,” said event coordinator Susan Shrader of Nissi Marketing. “The organizers of the expo feel that one of the main reasons auto mechanics as a career has suffered is because most school-age kids have had zero exposure.
“The sole purpose of the expo is to pique the interest of technically-minded students in the hopes that a select few will someday choose a career in automotive,” Shrader said. She added that school district representatives from both sides of the Mississippi River are estimating that 300-400 students will participate in the expo.
Mercedes and Audi are back at the show after a few years absence.
Among the high-end luxury cars on display will be the Audi R8 and the Lexus LC500 and are not on showroom floors anywhere else, Shrader said.
Of course, there will be plenty to see this year from Chevrolet, Ford, Chrysler, Kia, BMW, Honda, Nissan, Mazda, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and Hyundai, among other automobile manufacturers. In total there will more than 150 vehicles from 23 manufacturers.
There will even be three cars from the British Car Club on display, a 1980 Triumph Spitfire 1500, a 1972 Triumph TR-6, and a 2004 Jaguar.
The Motor Trends 2020 SUV of the year, the Kia Telluride, and the 2020 truck of the year, the RAM Heavy Duty, also will be on display.
Also from 11 a.m to 3:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, guests can pet the therapy dogs from the Quad-Cities Canine Assistance Network.
Sunday is 101.3 KISS FM Family Day, along with a petting zoo and activities from the Quad-City Botanical Center. Miss Iowa, Emily Tinsman, will also be on hand noon to 3 p.m., Sunday.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens while children 12 and under are free.
The show runs 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit quadcityautoshow.com.