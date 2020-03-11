14th annual Gathering of Women Tea Party honors unsung heroes of Quad-City area

Six unsung heroes of the Quad-City African-American community were honored Saturday at the 14th annual Gathering of Women Tea Party held at the Rogalski Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Each year the event honors six women for their work in the community, as well as two matriarchs, 90 years old and above, for their lifelong achievements.
During the past 14 years, more than 160 black women in the Quad-Cities have been honored at the tea parties.
This year’s honorees are:
Loredia Nunn-Dixon has served individuals in poverty for more than 28 years. She is the director of two programs, the Open Door Welcoming Center program that is operated by the Illinois Department of Human Services and is housed in the Skip-A-Long family, and Community Services of Rock Island. She also is director of the Iowa Open Door Crisis Assistance program housed at Friendly House, Davenport. She serves as Navigator Director for the Opportunities Quad-Cities.
Jamie A. Walker Sallis has served as a special education teacher for the Davenport Community School District at Buchanan Elementary School for 25 years. Walker-Sallis was awarded a Minorities in Teaching scholarship at the University of Northern Iowa, where she began her college career through the Upward Bound Program. She returned to the Davenport School District to begin in 1995. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education from St. Ambrose University in 2000.
Tyla Cole has worked in the nonprofit community for more than 10 years. A Quad-City native, she has a bi-cultural background and focuses on community collaboration. She has been active in several organizations, including the African-American Museum of Iowa, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Royal Neighbors, I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa, State of Iowa Health Initiative, Youth Empowerment Striving for Excellence, Intercultural Allies in Higher Education, Davenport NAACP Chapter 4019, Quad-City Minority Partnership and the Quad-City Juneteenth Festival. She also remains active in her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. She has served on the boards of Café on Vine, The Project of the Quad-Cities and United Neighbors.
Alma Ford founded and served as the director of Women in Crisis Outreach Ministry, where she mentored, advised and supported women going through depression, low self-esteem, financial instability, divorce, chemical dependency, and sexual and domestic violence. She is a founding member of Grace City Church, Rock Island, where the Rev. Dwight Ford is senior pastor. She serves as a member of the church’s governing body, the Elders Council and the spiritual advisor for the SOAR, or Sisters Overcoming Achieving and Reaching, ministry, designed to encourage and raise the level of achievement of women.
Sokhna Thiam founded Teranga House of Africa Boutique almost a decade ago. When she is not at the Teranga House, farmers market, or various seasonal festivals, Sokhna is at her home cooking Senegalese dishes and making guests feel welcome and loved. She helped institute the African Drum Circle in Rock Island and has won several honors for her dedication to the Quad-Cities.
Michelle Dotson Dixon is director of sales and marketing for Hyatt Place-Hyatt House hotel in East Moline. She has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 28 years. She is a member of the Quad-City Lodging Association, Visit Quad-Cities, and the Quad-City Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s honored Matriarchs are Lee Barber and Blanche Clay.