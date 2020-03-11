14th annual Gathering of Women Tea Party honors unsung heroes of Quad-City area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tyla Cole has worked in the nonprofit community for more than 10 years. A Quad-City native, she has a bi-cultural background and focuses on community collaboration. She has been active in several organizations, including the African-American Museum of Iowa, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Royal Neighbors, I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa, State of Iowa Health Initiative, Youth Empowerment Striving for Excellence, Intercultural Allies in Higher Education, Davenport NAACP Chapter 4019, Quad-City Minority Partnership and the Quad-City Juneteenth Festival. She also remains active in her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. She has served on the boards of Café on Vine, The Project of the Quad-Cities and United Neighbors.

Alma Ford founded and served as the director of Women in Crisis Outreach Ministry, where she mentored, advised and supported women going through depression, low self-esteem, financial instability, divorce, chemical dependency, and sexual and domestic violence. She is a founding member of Grace City Church, Rock Island, where the Rev. Dwight Ford is senior pastor. She serves as a member of the church’s governing body, the Elders Council and the spiritual advisor for the SOAR, or Sisters Overcoming Achieving and Reaching, ministry, designed to encourage and raise the level of achievement of women.