You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
14th annual Gathering of Women Tea Party honors unsung heroes of Quad-City area
topical

14th annual Gathering of Women Tea Party honors unsung heroes of Quad-City area

{{featured_button_text}}
Lee Barber (left) Blanche Clay (right)

Lee Barber, left, Blanche Clay are this year's Women Tea Party Matriarch honorees. 

Six unsung heroes of the Quad-City African-American community were honored Saturday at the 14th annual Gathering of Women Tea Party held at the Rogalski Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

Each year the event honors six women for their work in the community, as well as two matriarchs, 90 years old and above, for their lifelong achievements.

During the past 14 years, more than 160 black women in the Quad-Cities have been honored at the tea parties.

This year’s honorees are:

Loredia Nunn-Dixon has served individuals in poverty for more than 28 years. She is the director of two programs, the Open Door Welcoming Center program that is operated by the Illinois Department of Human Services and is housed in the Skip-A-Long family, and Community Services of Rock Island. She also is director of the Iowa Open Door Crisis Assistance program housed at Friendly House, Davenport. She serves as Navigator Director for the Opportunities Quad-Cities.

Loreidia Nunn-Dixon

Loredia Nunn-Dixon

Jamie A. Walker Sallis has served as a special education teacher for the Davenport Community School District at Buchanan Elementary School for 25 years. Walker-Sallis was awarded a Minorities in Teaching scholarship at the University of Northern Iowa, where she began her college career through the Upward Bound Program. She returned to the Davenport School District to begin in 1995. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education from St. Ambrose University in 2000.

Jamie Walker-Sallis

Jamie Walker-Sallis

Tyla Cole has worked in the nonprofit community for more than 10 years. A Quad-City native, she has a bi-cultural background and focuses on community collaboration. She has been active in several organizations, including the African-American Museum of Iowa, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Royal Neighbors, I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa, State of Iowa Health Initiative, Youth Empowerment Striving for Excellence, Intercultural Allies in Higher Education, Davenport NAACP Chapter 4019, Quad-City Minority Partnership and the Quad-City Juneteenth Festival. She also remains active in her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. She has served on the boards of Café on Vine, The Project of the Quad-Cities and United Neighbors.

Tyla Cole

Tyla Cole

Alma Ford founded and served as the director of Women in Crisis Outreach Ministry, where she mentored, advised and supported women going through depression, low self-esteem, financial instability, divorce, chemical dependency, and sexual and domestic violence. She is a founding member of Grace City Church, Rock Island, where the Rev. Dwight Ford is senior pastor. She serves as a member of the church’s governing body, the Elders Council and the spiritual advisor for the SOAR, or Sisters Overcoming Achieving and Reaching, ministry, designed to encourage and raise the level of achievement of women.

Alma Ford

Alma Ford

Sokhna Thiam founded Teranga House of Africa Boutique almost a decade ago. When she is not at the Teranga House, farmers market, or various seasonal festivals, Sokhna is at her home cooking Senegalese dishes and making guests feel welcome and loved. She helped institute the African Drum Circle in Rock Island and has won several honors for her dedication to the Quad-Cities.

Sokhna Thiam

Sokhna Thiam

Michelle Dotson Dixon is director of sales and marketing for Hyatt Place-Hyatt House hotel in East Moline. She has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 28 years. She is a member of the Quad-City Lodging Association, Visit Quad-Cities, and the Quad-City Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle Dotson Dixon

Michelle Dotson Dixon

This year’s honored Matriarchs are Lee Barber and Blanche Clay.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News