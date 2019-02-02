Car enthusiasts and those looking to invest in a new vehicle can feast their eyes on 150 vehicles from 24 domestic and foreign manufactures at the 25th Annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show that will be held Friday through Sunday at the Davenport RiverCenter.
The show is produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows and every guest can sign up for a free one-year subscription to Motor Trend Magazine.
This year’s show will feature the Motor Trend SUV of the year, The Jeep Wrangler, and the Truck of the Year, the RAM 1500.
Also, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Pickup, the 2020 RAM HD, the new Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Blazer Crossover, GMC Sierra AT4, Cadillac XT4 SUV, and the new Honda Passport SUV, will be at this year’s show.
People will also be able test their high-speed driving skills in the Toyota NASCAR simulator, getting a taste of what it feels like to drive on a NASCAR track.
Friday is Quad-City Times Day at the show, with special promotions being offered throughout the day.
On Saturday, the kids can enjoy face painting and balloon artists.
Miss Iowa, Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, will make a special appearance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday is 101.3 KISS FM Family Day, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. There will be animals from Niabi Zoo, a magic show, a coloring contest, therapy dogs for kids to pet, balloon artists, activities from the Quad-City Botanical Center, and cookies and milk for the kids.
For more information on the show, prices and discount tickets visit quadcityautoshow.com.