19th Avenue in Moline closes for sewer repair

Traffic cones
McClintok Trucking & Excavating Inc. has closed 19th Avenue west of 7th Street in Moline to replace a sewer service.

A detour will be in place; 19th Avenue is expected to be reopened on Friday, March 6.

