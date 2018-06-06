Liam Willcox just hates it when Old Glory looks old or is torn and tattered.
That's why the 13-year-old from Moline has been on a mission over the past year to collect new American flags to give to Quad-Citians who need their flags replaced. Liam, the founder of the Flag Restoration Project, has replaced almost 100 flags for local residents, businesses and other organizations.
For his efforts, the East Moline Christian eighth grade student is being recognized by Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities with a special role at the flight's Welcome Home festivities Thursday night. Liam will be the grand marshal and lead the veterans and guardians through the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, upon their return from the day's Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Steve Garrington, the hub director, said the Honor Flight board learned of Liam's personal project and wanted a way to thank him for what he is doing. "He's too young to go on an Honor Flight, but not too young to be honored," Garrington said.
Liam will be the first non-veteran to lead the Welcome Home parade, at which dozens of family, friends and other supporters turn out to give the veterans the welcome home many never received.
The public is invited to join the celebration and greet the veterans and their flight guardians when the plane returns about 10 p.m. Parking is free at the airport for the event.
"We really hope for a large crowd when we arrive to welcome these men and women," said Honor Flight board member Kathy Quinn.
The flight — the 44th local Honor Flight — will transport 165 veterans and guardians, including three World War II veterans, six Korean conflict veterans and 90 Vietnam veterans, to the nation's capital to see their war memorials. The majority of this flight's veterans are from Whiteside County.
For Liam and his family, this will mark their second time attending the Honor Flight celebration. "They did allow me to stand with a flag at their Welcome Home in April," he said. "It's kinda cool (to be grand marshal). I'm going to feel like more of a part of it."
Liam gets help on his still-growing project from his parents, Sam and Stephanie Willcox, and one of his brothers, Adon, 9. His other brothers are Flynn, 6, and Tristan, 17.
"Somebody came to my school and told us all about flag etiquette, and later that summer I saw flags that were tattered just on random streets," Liam recalled of the project's beginnings.
In fact, it was a sad-looking flag at a house that he spotted while riding to Short Hills Country Club in East Moline that spurred him to tell his mom "they should replace it."
From that experience, he began accepting donations of flags and then taking them to homes, businesses and organizations that needed their flags replaced.
Stephanie Willcox, who is both the driver and the project's secretary, said Liam will give out his 100th flag on Flag Day, June 14, to the Silvis Fire Department. It will be presented at 12:30 p.m. at the Silvis Public Safety Building.
She has been amazed at how emotional some of the recipients get, particularly the veterans and widows of veterans. "There are a lot of people who are unable (physically) to change their flag and they cry when they see a kid wants to change their flag. He's gotten a number of hugs from them. He tells me 'That's why I do this, mom.'"
Promoted through their Flag Restoration Project page on Facebook, Willcox said her son's project now has received a $1,000 grant from Walmart that will help him purchase more flags to share with others in other states. The family works with area veterans groups to properly dispose of the old flags.
"We're going to try to expand our project outward, we've got people who want to be ambassadors in others states," Liam said. "We're going to go as long as we can."
To help, in-kind donations of new flags as well as monetary donations can be sent to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1721 7th St., Moline, IL, 61265, in care of the Flag Restoration Project.
For more information on Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities and flight applications, visit www.honorflightqc.org or pick up an application at its main office at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport.