Jeffrey Bass, a 4th Ward resident for the past 15 years plans to challenge incumbent Ray Ambrose for city council.
Bass announced his candidacy for the 4th Ward chair last week.
“The 4th Ward is a diverse area with hard working families and small businesses who all have varied concerns about their city and neighborhood,” Bass said in a news release. “I want to hear their stories and amplify their voices. I want to make sure that all citizens of Davenport are represented.”
Bass said 4th Ward constituents worry about their neighbors leaving Davenport for other areas, declining properties and falling school enrollment, the availability of affordable and safe housing, gun crime and theft.
“I want the city to continue to work toward improving our streets and sewer systems,” Bass said. “I want the city to work toward improving choices for people to find affordable housing in Davenport. I want the city to work closer with community groups and Davenport Schools to provide opportunities for our young people to grow up safely. I want small business to grow and thrive in an environment that is welcoming.
“I want the city to work to promote Davenport as a wonderful place to live,” he said.
Ambrose announced early in July that he would be seeking a 12th term on city council. First elected in 1997, Ambrose is the longest serving alderman on the council.