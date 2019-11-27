Thanksgiving closings

City of Davenport will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed. Police Department front desk and records office will be closed. Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed. River’s Edge facility will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and open normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 29. Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. The conservatory will open Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m., showcasing the annual Poinsettia and Lights show. Adler Theatre box office will be closed on Thursday and open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. CitiBus service will not be provided on Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28, but service will be provided on Friday, Nov. 29. Compost Facility will be closed Thursday and Friday and open on Saturday and Sunday. Thursday and Friday solid waste collection will be one day late with Friday collection occurring on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule and more information. Residents may set out 3 extra bags of garbage, without stickers, outside of their cart on their garbage day during the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 4. Reminder: Free yard waste weeks ends on Friday, Dec. 6. If you have questions please contact Samantha Torres at 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@ci.davenport.ia.us Please visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com for additional City news and events.