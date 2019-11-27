Thanksgiving closings

METRO BUSES WILL NOT OPERATE ON THANKSGIVING
Metro will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and no bus routes will be operating. Regular route service will resume on Friday, Nov. 29.
The MetroLINK offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving, reopening on Friday as well.
-----------------
Waste Commission of Scott County facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, for Thanksgiving. Facilities closed include:
Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport
Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport
Household Hazardous Material Facilities, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport
Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, 1048 East 59th St., Davenport
Regular hours will resume at all facilities on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Waste Commission of Scott County is an intergovernmental agency whose mission is to provide environmentally sound and economically feasible solid waste management for Scott County. For more information about the Commission, please call 563-381-1300 or visit www.wastecom.com.
---------------
City of Rock Island holiday refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection schedule
During the week of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following collection schedule will be in effect:
Refuse on schedule Monday through Wednesday, rest of week one day late.
Recycling on schedule Tuesday and Wednesday, rest of week one day late.
Yard Waste normal collection schedule:
The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
------------------
City of Davenport will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed. Police Department front desk and records office will be closed. Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed. River’s Edge facility will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and open normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 29. Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. The conservatory will open Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m., showcasing the annual Poinsettia and Lights show. Adler Theatre box office will be closed on Thursday and open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. CitiBus service will not be provided on Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28, but service will be provided on Friday, Nov. 29. Compost Facility will be closed Thursday and Friday and open on Saturday and Sunday. Thursday and Friday solid waste collection will be one day late with Friday collection occurring on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule and more information. Residents may set out 3 extra bags of garbage, without stickers, outside of their cart on their garbage day during the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 4. Reminder: Free yard waste weeks ends on Friday, Dec. 6. If you have questions please contact Samantha Torres at 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@ci.davenport.ia.us Please visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com for additional City news and events.
---------------------
The Henry and Stark County Health Departments would like to inform area residents that our office will be closed Thursday, November 28th and Friday, November 29th in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.
However, limited home health and homemaker staff will be working on those days to provide necessary in-home care.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, call the Health Department at 309-852-0197 (Kewanee) or 309-792-4011 (Colona) or visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or Follow Us on Twitter.
--------------
Moline City offices will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving
City of Moline offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage/recycling collection on Thursday. Thursday and Friday collection will be one day late. If you have a Water or Sewer emergency during the holiday, please call 309-524-2300. All City offices will resume regular business hours, Monday, Dec. 2.
--------------
IOWA DOT offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28, and 29. Normal operations business hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 2, for all offices except Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers.
Driver’s license service centers
All Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers, normally open Tuesday through Saturday, will be closed Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 28-30.
In lieu of Saturday service, the centers will be open Monday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Normal business hours will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Many people may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.
Special note to motor carriers
Because the Bureau of Vehicle & Motor Carrier Services typically experiences a heavy workload on the day following the holiday, customers are urged to submit applications for oversize permits, especially those weighing more than 156,000 pounds, several days before the permit is needed.
--------------
BHC closed for Thanksgiving, students can register online
All Black Hawk College locations and facilities will be closed Nov. 28-30, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Saturday classes will not be conducted Nov. 30.
Classes will resume Monday, Dec. 2.
Students are reminded that they still can register online when the college is closed.
Minimester classes begin Monday, Dec. 16, and Spring 2020 classes begin Monday, Jan. 13.
The Spring 2020 class schedule is available on the college’s website at www.bhc.edu/schedules. Registration information is available at www.bhc.edu/register.
----------------
Rock Island Public Libraries closed for Thanksgiving Holidays
All Rock Island Public Libraries will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for Thanksgiving holidays.
All library locations reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, which is also the final day for donations to the library’s Community Comforts drive for two Rock Island homeless shelters. The donation wish list is available via the event listing on the library calendar.
Online services and book-drops are open during the holiday break.
For more events at the library, visit the library website at www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-READ, follow the Rock Island Library on social media, or sign up for free community calendar alerts from Burbio.com.