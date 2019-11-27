'That Dam Shopping Trip' offers promotions for holiday shopping

ROCK ISLAND – Twelve downtown Rock Island and Davenport stores, located on both sides of the lock and dam, are joining to give customers a chance to win $1,200 in gift certificates while shopping small on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30.

This is the fifth year for "That Dam Shopping Trip," to promote patronizing of local businesses, and the second year it includes Black Friday.

To qualify to win, customers will get a stamp on a provided shopping guide at each of the participating small businesses, and turn in their completed guide at their last stop. No purchase is necessary at any location, and one winner will be drawn at random from the completed shopping guides with each business providing a $100 gift certificate.

The shop hop takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}