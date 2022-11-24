That Dam Shopping Trip to showcase ten Rock Island and Davenport businesses Friday and Saturday

That Dam Shopping Trip showcasing ten small business in downtown Rock Island and Davenport will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
The event is free and shoppers can pick up their stamp sheet at any participating location.
Each of the participating stores has donated a $100 gift certificate, and one person with a completed stamp sheet could receive $1,000 in gift certificates to these local businesses.
The downtown businesses in Rock Island are Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, Coleman Florist, Sound Conservatory, Brick and Motor Boutique, and a popup location of Buttercupp Candles.
In Davenport, the downtown businesses are Abernathy’s, Chocolate Manor, Doodads, Figge Art Museum Store, and Theo & Company.
For more information check out That Dam Shopping Trip on Facebook or contact Brandy VandeWalle at 309-314-1567.