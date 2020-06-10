You are the owner of this article.
The 49th annual Bix jazz fest will go on — virtually
The 49th annual Bix jazz fest will go on — virtually

Rest assured, area jazz fans: the 49th annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival will go on this summer, just a little differently. This year, you can watch virtually from your couch, yard or anywhere else you can take a smartphone, tablet, laptop or TV.

Named for Davenport native and jazz legend Bix Beiderbecke (1903-1931), the free, virtual concert will feature seven bands from Denver to Chicago, playing new sets of traditional 1920s-’30s-era jazz from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 31, and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, according to a news release.

“Many of our fans and members have shared the importance of this event in their lives,” the release states. “COVID-19 may be separating us, (but) through Bix, jazz and technology, we will unite.”

Scheduled bands include the Josh Duffee Quartet, Manny Lopez Big Band and the Bix Youth Band, from the Quad-Cities, as well as Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles (Denver); Chicago Cellar Boys, led by Andy Schumm; Vine Street Rumble (Kansas City); and NOLA (Des Moines).

“Typically, this event is our organization’s annual fundraising event,” the release states. But “this year is anything but typical.” The organization uses funds to sponsor a Bix Youth Jazz Band and director, provide music scholarships, and promote traditional jazz-era music, as well as the history of Davenport native Bix Beiderbecke, according to the release.

Donations will be accepted to help offset the costs of providing the fest, music scholarships and programs.

For more information, visit bixsociety.org or facebook.com/BixSociety.

