The Aledo Rhubarb Festival is turning 30

You don't have to love rhubarb to enjoy the 30th annual Aledo Rhubarb Festival.
This year's festival is June 3-4 in Aledo’s Central Park and the Mercer County Courthouse lawn, about a half an hour from the Quad-Cities.
It's a free festival that celebrates rhubarb, the tart red stalks so bountiful in May.
Sure you can enjoy tasting rhubarb in everything from pie to ice cream to soda and other treats, but there are also antiques, crafts, a flea market and live music. Take a trolley tour, or check out Aledo's historic sites.
“Since the festival began in 1991, we have been incredibly proud to still be holding such a unique event every year that brings people of all ages to Aledo,” Mayor Chris Hagloch said. “30 years later, Aledo Rhubarb Festival is a wonderful community event and we look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.”
The main event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 4 (arrive before noon for the best selection of rhubarb pies) but for the 30th anniversary, there will be live music from 7-9 p.m. both nights in the Central Park bandshell.
Friday night is rock-n-roll tribute band, The Neverly Brothers; Saturday night features Ten of Soul, a Quad-City favorite playing funk, soul and blues.
The bake sale benefits local residents and organizations.
For more information, visit
https://aledorhubarbfest.com/.
Photos: The 29th anniversary of the Rhubarb Festival in Aledo
Mary and Gary Miller of Coal Valley listen to the music as they eat their rhubarb sampler and rhubarb ice cream at the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People line up for a sampling of rhubarb at the tasting booth during the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Chris Chuich of Moline and Becky Thompson of East Moline play with the giant bubble makers at the bubble lady booth during the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People line up for a sampling of rhubarb at the tasting booth during the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Logan Curtis, 8, of Ophiem, Illinois, enjoys his chocolate rhubarb crumble at the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival, Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Simeon Lovelady of Silvis enjoys his rhubarb ice cream while listening to the music being played at the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival, Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Harriet Lovelady of Silvis and Chris Goodson of Port Byron eat funnel cake while at the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival, Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rows of arts and crafts booths draw crowds Friday at the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Mary Wells of Davenport makes a purchase of pies from Stephanie Mudd and Sharon Mayhew with the VFW 1571 auxiliary Friday at the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Mary Wells of Davenport, left, makes a purchase of pies from Sharon Mayhew with the VFW 1571 auxiliary at the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Nancy Decker of Coal Valley and Dave Tubbs of Atkinson eat their rhubarb crumble on the lawn at Central Park.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Merle Mitchell of Monmouth purchases a bottle of Spring Grove Rhu-Berry soda from Beth Whitenack at the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival, Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Aledo 2021 Rhubarb Fest kicked off at 9 a.m. Friday with a bake sale. All things rhubarb, including treats, crafts and food were available. There will also be antique and other sales, live music and tours of town. Main events continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event and parking are free. For a full schedule visit
www.aledorhubarbfest.com. Pictured are Kady Hofer of Aledo and her son, Micah Hofer, 8, purchasing bottles of Spring Grove Rhu-Berry soda from Beth Whitenack on Friday at the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The skies fill with bubbles from Jill Markland aka the bubble lady during the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Greg DeSchepper and Rich Fricke of "Greg and Rich" play popular songs for the crowd attending the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival, Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Darlene Johnson is the founder of the Aledo Rhubarb Festival that started in the early 1990s in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People set in the shade while eating rhubarb pie and listening to music in Central Park at the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The 29th anniversary of the Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Macy Freeman, 9, of Seaton plays with a giant bubble maker at the 29th annual Rhubarb Festival.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The 29th anniversary of the Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People shop at the Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The 29th anniversary of the Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The 29th anniversary of the Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The 29th anniversary of the Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The 29th anniversary of the Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The 29th anniversary of the Rhubarb Festival on Friday in Aledo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.