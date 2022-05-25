The Aledo Rhubarb Festival is turning 30

You don't have to love rhubarb to enjoy the 30th annual Aledo Rhubarb Festival.

This year's festival is June 3-4 in Aledo’s Central Park and the Mercer County Courthouse lawn, about a half an hour from the Quad-Cities.

It's a free festival that celebrates rhubarb, the tart red stalks so bountiful in May.

Sure you can enjoy tasting rhubarb in everything from pie to ice cream to soda and other treats, but there are also antiques, crafts, a flea market and live music. Take a trolley tour, or check out Aledo's historic sites.

“Since the festival began in 1991, we have been incredibly proud to still be holding such a unique event every year that brings people of all ages to Aledo,” Mayor Chris Hagloch said. “30 years later, Aledo Rhubarb Festival is a wonderful community event and we look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.”

The main event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 4 (arrive before noon for the best selection of rhubarb pies) but for the 30th anniversary, there will be live music from 7-9 p.m. both nights in the Central Park bandshell.

Friday night is rock-n-roll tribute band, The Neverly Brothers; Saturday night features Ten of Soul, a Quad-City favorite playing funk, soul and blues.

The bake sale benefits local residents and organizations.

For more information, visit https://aledorhubarbfest.com/.

