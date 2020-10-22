The amazing life of Davenport's Milton Howard. He was born free, but kidnapped into slavery. He escaped to serve in the Civil War and work at the Rock Island Arsenal for 56 years

At that point, still a young boy, he joined the United States Colored Troops, Iowa regiment and went to war.

"I am (quite proud of him),” Gutierrez said. “It was a brutal time period, when he was born and raised, when he lived for him — a person of color. If they had been free and not kidnapped, his life would have been a lot different. Our lives would have all been different. All the generations, it’s affected us one way or the other.”

Gutierrez enjoys history and genealogy and took a trip to Montgomery, Alabama, to learn more about her great-grandfather. She befriended a co-researcher from the South, Karen Banks, whose kin had been slave owners.

Banks turned the trip into an article in The Smithsonian magazine.

Walking the areas Howard walked as a slave gave her a deep appreciation of his life.

“He persevered. He never quit," said Gutierrez. "He had a positive outlook on life. I am sure he missed his family terribly, but somehow he was able to face forward every day, and did the best that he could. He lived to be about 77, which is pretty good.”

She doesn’t even blame the times he lived in for holding him back at the Arsenal.