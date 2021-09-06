 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s Working Farm Show is back Sept. 17-19
0 Comments

The Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s Working Farm Show is back Sept. 17-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s Working Farm Show

Randy Goddard, left, John DeReu, Chad Jacobs and Jim Gradert stand DeReu's 1949 and 1952 Minneapolis-Moline tractors to be displayed at this year’s Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s annual show, Sept. 17-19. 

 CLAUDIA LOUCKS

GENESEO — The Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s Working Farm Show will mark its 60th anniversary at this year’s show, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 17-19, at the show grounds, north of Geneseo on Illinois 92, three miles east of Interstate 88, or one half mile west of Illinois Rt. 92.

Last year, because of the restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the traditional events at the show did not take place. Instead AE&TA members hosted Fall Harvest Days in September. 

The Working Farm Show attracts is a family event with activities for children, including train rides around the show grounds. Tickets cost $5 per day, with children under 12 admitted free.

The annual three-day Working Farm Show is where the AE&TA harvest corn and beans with mid-1900s equipment, show the use of horses for working a field, thresh oats or wheat, run a saw mill, plow, bale, and demonstrate gas engines as they were used in the early 1900s.

The annual show hosts over 400 tractors, over 100 garden tractors and hundreds of gas engines, plus other agricultural memorabilia on the grounds. 

The Women’s Vendor Fair features rug weaving, broom making, crafts, wood turning, gardening and other demonstrations.

AE&TA members share a belief in preserving the historic value of antique, power-driven farm equipment, from early horse-drawn plows to gasoline and steam tractors to equipment from the 1900s to the 1960s.

The group also believes in keeping the machines running by putting them to work and that makes the group’s show unique as they use the equipment on display in demonstrations. 

For a complete schedule of events, visit www.ae-ta.com.

Featured tractor: Minneapolis-Moline

Each year the Antique Engine & Tractor Association features a different brand of antique engine and/or tractor and this year the group is showcasing Minneapolis-Moline tractors and implements.

The Minneapolis-Moline Power Implement Company was formed in April 1929 by merging the Moline Implement company (formerly the Moline Plow Company), the Minneapolis Threshing Machine Company, and the Minneapolis Steel and Machinery Company. 

   The Minneapolis Threshing Machine Company was manufacturing Minneapolis tractors and harvesting equipment at its factory in Hopkins, Minn.  The Minneapolis tractors were dropped and the harvesting equipment retained.  The Moline Implement Company was building implements at its factory in Moline.

In 1949, the company name was shortened to Minneapolis-Moline Company. It purchased the B.F. Avery Company in 1951.

The Avery factory was closed in 1955 and the Moline plant in 1956.  In January 1963, Minneapolis-Moline was purchased by White Motor Company.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
Local News

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News