The Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s Working Farm Show is back Sept. 17-19

GENESEO — The Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s Working Farm Show will mark its 60th anniversary at this year’s show, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 17-19, at the show grounds, north of Geneseo on Illinois 92, three miles east of Interstate 88, or one half mile west of Illinois Rt. 92.
Last year, because of the restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the traditional events at the show did not take place. Instead AE&TA members hosted Fall Harvest Days in September.
The Working Farm Show attracts is a family event with activities for children, including train rides around the show grounds. Tickets cost $5 per day, with children under 12 admitted free.
The annual three-day Working Farm Show is where the AE&TA harvest corn and beans with mid-1900s equipment, show the use of horses for working a field, thresh oats or wheat, run a saw mill, plow, bale, and demonstrate gas engines as they were used in the early 1900s.
The annual show hosts over 400 tractors, over 100 garden tractors and hundreds of gas engines, plus other agricultural memorabilia on the grounds.
The Women’s Vendor Fair features rug weaving, broom making, crafts, wood turning, gardening and other demonstrations.
AE&TA members share a belief in preserving the historic value of antique, power-driven farm equipment, from early horse-drawn plows to gasoline and steam tractors to equipment from the 1900s to the 1960s.
The group also believes in keeping the machines running by putting them to work and that makes the group’s show unique as they use the equipment on display in demonstrations.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.ae-ta.com.