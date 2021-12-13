The Arc eyeing job training center in Silvis after credit union donates land

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area is busy making plans for a new training center for people with disabilities in Silvis after a credit union donated 10 acres of land to the organization.
Plans are still being formed, but Executive Director Michael Glanz said the goal is to create a training center for jobs in horticulture and retail, as well as growing and selling food or other products there to fund the center’s programs.
Called a social enterprise, the center would be self-supporting, Glanz said, meaning any money made from sales would cycle back to supporting the training center. United Cerebral Palsey Seguin’s Gardens & Gifts and We Grow Dreams, both near Chicago, are two such examples of a garden and training center that also sells products.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union donated the 10 acres of land at 1801 Crosstown Ave., Silvis, near Walmart, earlier this month.
The donation came “out of the blue,” Glanz said.
Community Outreach Coordinator Rick Schloemer reached out to a contact at The Arc, knowing the organization was looking for land, to gauge whether this 10 acres would be a suitable piece.
It was.
“Every once in a while we get some outreach for some land,” Glanz said. “Nine out of 10 people want to donate land to us that’s swamp land. This is not, and that was great. We thought ‘this could be a good fit.’”
“It was the perfect storm,” Schloemer said, according to a news release. “We had land looking for a new home, and The Arc was looking for land for a new initiative.”
The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, an agency that serves about 435 people with developmental disabilities in Iowa and Illinois, offers residential services, family education, day programs and work, employment and training services.
Glanz said The Arc offered job training in manufacturing settings and resume and job search services but not much, yet, for on-site job training in retail and horticulture. The Arc’s Arc Industries in Rock Island does document shredding and product processing, packaging and warehousing for local businesses.
With that idea, the land donation served as a catalyst to begin surveying the area and making plans for the possibility of a future retail and garden site. With nearby retailers, including Walmart, Sonic, Jewel-Osco, Dunkin’ and ALDI, Glanz envisions a training site that could supply workers for retailers like those and beyond.
“We are great at job training, but what we are looking at is expanding into other career fields that we can create job training beyond manufacturing to other future industries,” Glanz said.
Glanz said it's too early to know when plans or construction could begin, but he said ideally they'd start using the land in small ways — training on lawn mowing or putting up a greenhouse — before the site is fully developed.
The commercial property was repossessed by the credit union in 2011, said Melissa Brown, brand strategist for IHMVCU.
“We couldn’t be more excited,” Brown said. “… To know that members of the Quad-Cities community, especially disabled members of the community, are going to benefit from this, from all The Arc does.”