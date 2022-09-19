The Artsy Bookworm gives Rock Island Academy students free book bundles to encourage reading at home

A group of second-graders sat shoulder-to-shoulder in Rock Island Academy, listening as Tamara Felden told the story of a boy struggling to make friends in school. She turned the pages of "A Friend for Henry" by Jenn Bailey while asking if anyone had a hard time finding friends like the character and listening to a chorus of "yes" and "no."

Usually, story time would end with the book being put on a classroom or library shelf, but this time, students got to take "A Friend for Henry" and two other books home with them.

The Artsy Bookworm donated 85 book bundles to Rock Island Academy students Monday, hoping to give them the opportunity to read new children's books with good messages outside of school.

Felden, owner of The Artsy Bookworm, said she had been looking for a way to serve the community after opening in June 2021 and connected with Rock Island Academy Principal Thomas Ryan with the idea of providing kids with materials to create their own home library.

"Books are either in a library or they're in a school," Ryan said. "So we're just trying to get them out so that students can sit at home and maybe show their parents, siblings, or just really themselves, and enhance their reading abilities."

The bundles contained "A Friend for Henry," "Skin Like Mine" by Latashia M. Perry and "Most People" by Michael Leannah.

Shop staff worked with Rock Island Academy teachers to decide which books they'd purchase and picked the three because they were positive, encouraging and reflected many of the students' identities and circumstances. The shop raised around $2,500 total to buy books.

"We got wonderful feedback," Felden said. "The community really stepped up, the community said 'books for kids are really important,' and they donated and made it possible."

Felden hopes to continue the tradition next year and beyond, providing new books for students as they grow up and discover a love of reading.

The COVID-19 pandemic made more clear than ever that reading is a foundational skill, Ryan said, and providing more chances for reading to kids who may not have books at home can do nothing but help them.

Many students at Rock Island Academy are English language learners as well, so having the opportunity to practice at home can accelerate their learning.

"Children who learn to read well early on immediately have advantages that spread beyond [reading]," Felden said. "It helps them academically, it builds confidence, it's fun. If you have a not-so-great day and you can sit down with a book you love, maybe your day gets a little bit better."