The best seat in the house: Deere family couch slated for restoration

Along with sprucing it up, Small and Klingler hope to learn more about the couch's age and history by seeing what's on the inside.

"When something is upholstered I always want the upholsterer to tell me if there were any other fabrics underneath," Small said. "Because this is what the family did at one point, but sometimes you find remnants of previous upholstery, and that is wonderful to see. And I'd like to know if there's anything unusual about the guts and structure, or what they stuffed it all with."

In today's condition, the couch has stains, rips and threadbare patches marring its soft surface, Luckily, the bottom hasn't started to sag, meaning people can still sit on it relatively comfortably.

One of those folks is Suzanne Seitz, a member of the Iowa chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an organization that strives to help women better their lives through education. Her group accounts for some of the 200-or-so meetings held at the center each year. The center is also home to tours and welcomes other visitors eager to learn about Quad-Cities history or simply enjoy the beauty of the homes. Seitz remembers sitting on the couch during her first meeting at the center more than 20 years ago.

A restoration means the furniture could continue to seat Quad-Citians for generations to come.