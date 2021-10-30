The best seat in the house: Deere family couch slated for restoration

A pink couch where the Deere family once lounged is among historical items set for restoration at the Butterworth Center.
The couch has been in the center, site of early Deere family homes, since 1956. But it likely originated earlier. The piece was gifted to John Deere's granddaughter Katherine by her father, Charles, upon her marriage to William Butterworth, and sat in the trophy room of the Deere-Wiman House before it was moved to the nearby Butterworth Center.
Few other details are known about the couch. It isn't featured in any known historic photos, so the center staff isn't sure if it was ever moved to other places in the homes.
Its pink color is likely not the fabric's original shade, probably something closer to a crimson or pure red, faded by wear and tear and exposure to sunlight. The frame and its old-growth wood aren't seen in modern couches, Butterworth Center Executive Director Stacy Klingler said, and she doesn't think it's stuffed with horsehair like other antique furniture in the homes.
A restoration will likely reveal more.
Klinger and Gretchen Small, the center's program director, see the couch as a connection to Quad-Cities history.
"I like that idea that there were members of the Deere family that sat on this couch at some point," Klingler said, "and maybe I can sit in the same place."
Along with sprucing it up, Small and Klingler hope to learn more about the couch's age and history by seeing what's on the inside.
"When something is upholstered I always want the upholsterer to tell me if there were any other fabrics underneath," Small said. "Because this is what the family did at one point, but sometimes you find remnants of previous upholstery, and that is wonderful to see. And I'd like to know if there's anything unusual about the guts and structure, or what they stuffed it all with."
In today's condition, the couch has stains, rips and threadbare patches marring its soft surface, Luckily, the bottom hasn't started to sag, meaning people can still sit on it relatively comfortably.
One of those folks is Suzanne Seitz, a member of the Iowa chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an organization that strives to help women better their lives through education. Her group accounts for some of the 200-or-so meetings held at the center each year. The center is also home to tours and welcomes other visitors eager to learn about Quad-Cities history or simply enjoy the beauty of the homes. Seitz remembers sitting on the couch during her first meeting at the center more than 20 years ago.
A restoration means the furniture could continue to seat Quad-Citians for generations to come.
"We want to make sure that folks — particularly if they're they're new to the site — coming in for the first time, don't notice the warts, where they're not distracted by some of the wear and tear but can really just appreciate the site for its beauty," Klingler said.
Beyond finding a color fabric that more matches what is believed to be the original color, Small said she has no plans to change the look of the couch. She wants a fabric type as similar to the original she can find, and wants the shape and style of the arms and back to remain the same.
While sitting on the pink couch and speaking about its history and meaning to the space, Klingler recalled her own first couch conversation. Before she became the Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House executive director almost seven years ago, Klingler sat with Small on the couch for the first time and talked about the organization and what Small was looking for in a boss. The organization, house and couch welcomed her with open arms.
Now that in-person events are happening again and plans for the couch to be restored to its former glory, Klingler said, they will continue to invite people to the Quad-Cities' home.
Said Klinger: "People have felt welcome here and should feel welcome here, I hope for many, many years to come."