The Brick House: New Lego store open in Moline

Legos are an important of Farias' personal life, as well. She said when her son was born 10 years ago, she and her husband decided to introduce him to the world of Lego, because they remembered having enjoyed playing with the toys when they were kids. Since then, the Farias family have started collecting Legos, but Farias said they all have their own individual building styles.

"My son will get creative and try to make some of his own little robots and things out of some of his sets. My husband, he likes to collect more advanced sets, that are called Technic, where they include a lot of motors and gears and things like that," Farias said. "I like the ones that are more architectural, that have to do with landscapes."

Farias said that as their collection has grown, they've kept their sets in varying levels of completion.

"A lot of them from when my son was younger, they've been put together and then they've been taken apart. A lot of those, the loose bricks are just sitting in a tote. But we do have a lot of sets and we've put together and kept together and they're on display, and then we even still have a lot in boxes that we haven't even opened, that we're just letting sit and regain value off the market."