The Brick House: New Lego store open in Moline

Whether she's building a LEGO set or building a business, Becky Farias has a knack for making things work.
That's why she decided to open the The Brick House, a store for buying, selling and trading Legos and other brick building toys.
“It’s really for everyone. Obviously, Legos are for all ages," Farias said. "You can build whatever you want it to be, or you can just stick to the system that comes already in the box and ready to go."
The Brick House officially opened on March 13, at 1147 16th Ave., Moline. But this isn't Farias' first time opening a business. Prior to starting The Brick House, she had an artisan Fair Trade shop called JôNT that she ran out of a bus. A lot of her JôNT products are still being sold alongside the Legos in the Brick House, but Farias said she's hoping to slowly phase those products out and replace them with handmade Lego themed merchandise.
"Now that I’ve started getting more into wanting to buy, sell, and trade Legos, I’m noticing there’s a lot more interest in it ... so, I'm going to keep the handmade stuff, but it's going to be Lego specific," Farias said. "It'll be about 500 square feet of just Lego anything. From stationary, to books, to clothing, to the sets and bricks."
Legos are an important of Farias' personal life, as well. She said when her son was born 10 years ago, she and her husband decided to introduce him to the world of Lego, because they remembered having enjoyed playing with the toys when they were kids. Since then, the Farias family have started collecting Legos, but Farias said they all have their own individual building styles.
"My son will get creative and try to make some of his own little robots and things out of some of his sets. My husband, he likes to collect more advanced sets, that are called Technic, where they include a lot of motors and gears and things like that," Farias said. "I like the ones that are more architectural, that have to do with landscapes."
Farias said that as their collection has grown, they've kept their sets in varying levels of completion.
"A lot of them from when my son was younger, they've been put together and then they've been taken apart. A lot of those, the loose bricks are just sitting in a tote. But we do have a lot of sets and we've put together and kept together and they're on display, and then we even still have a lot in boxes that we haven't even opened, that we're just letting sit and regain value off the market."
Farias said pricing for Legos can differ based on a lot of things, including which sets are still being produced and what shape the toys are in. She said currently the prices in her store range from a couple dollars for Lego mini figures to around $150 for the nicest full set she has for sale.
Farias is hoping to expand her merchandise as people start bringing in used pieces they want to sell back. She'll buy full sets, or individual mini figures and bricks. She has a box of loose bricks that can be bought by the pound, for those who are looking to build and play rather than collect specific sets and pieces.
"It’s going to appeal to different people depending on what I have in stock," Farias said. "A lot of the adults who are collectors are looking for the high-end Legos that are more of an expert level to put together, opposed to some of the younger kids who may just be getting into Lego."