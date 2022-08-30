"The 'c-word': Quad-Cities No. 2 killer ends 22,068 lives over past 2 decades, surpassing national rate

"The c-word" first barged into Judy Reed's life when she was in college — her grandma died of pancreatic cancer.

She didn't know it at the time, but the c-word, as she calls it, would become a life-altering force.

Reed, 58, has fended off five bouts of cancer: uterine cancer, three types of colon cancer and skin cancer. Reed has a genetic condition called Lynch syndrome that makes her more susceptible to abnormal cell growth. In addition to her grandma, she lost her mom, her dad, aunts, uncles, cousins and several close friends she met through Gilda's Club to cancer.

"I've dealt with death a lot," Reed said. "It's something I've dealt with for a long time, and it never makes it any easier. Everyone always thinks, 'Oh, come on, you've gone through this before.' And that may be, but it's still a new relationship. It's a new, different person. It still hits you just as hard."

In Rock Island, Muscatine, Clinton and Henry counties, cancer is the No. 2 killer, behind heart disease, according to an analysis of government data by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. In Scott County, it's No. 1. Among the five counties, 22,068 people have died from cancer between 1999 and 2020, according to death statistics kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"A general description or definition of cancer would be an abnormal proliferation of cells within the body, and it can happen almost anywhere in the body," Genesis Radiation Oncologist Kiwhoon Lee said.

The biggest risk factors for developing cancer, Lee said, tend to be advanced age, genetics, behaviors such as smoking, drinking excessive alcohol, obesity, viruses such as HPV and Hepatitis B, and environmental factors such as exposure to radiation and chemicals.

When adjusting for age differences in populations, the five-county region had a rate of 180.2 deaths per 100,000 people, higher than the nation's age-adjusted rate of 170.6 deaths per 100,000 people over roughly the past two decades.

The number of deaths in the Quad-City region per year hasn't changed much in the past 20 years. In 1999, cancer killed 999 people. The annual number reached as high as 1,061 in 2012 and was below 1,000 for three years before ticking upward to 1,013 in 2020.

But when accounting for age differences in the past 20 years — a calculation the CDC recommends to accurately compare death rates between populations — the rate of death from cancer is on the decline.

That follows state and national trends, too.

The age-adjusted rate for the five-county region has shrunk from 202.7 deaths per 100,000 people in 1999 to a new low of 159 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020.

Rock Island County had the lowest mortality rate from cancer among the five counties in the past two decades at an age-adjusted rate of 176.1 deaths per 100,000 people.

Lung cancer killed the most people with cancer in the five-county region, making up 28% of all cancer deaths in the past 22 years. That's followed by colon, breast, and pancreatic cancer.

Screenings for lung, breast, cervical and colon cancer can catch cancers early and reduce cancer deaths.

For one of those, women ages 50-74 years old are recommended by the U.S. Preventative Services Taskforce to get screened for breast cancer once every two years.

In Scott and Rock Island counties, fewer women are getting screened for breast cancer. According to the 2021 Quad-Cities Community Health Assessment, the share of women ages 50-74 who reported getting a mammogram in the past two years dropped from 87.4% in 2018 to 80% in 2021.

Also, the invention of a vaccine for human papilloma virus (HPV), a common cause of cervical and anal cancer, has reduced rates of cervical cancer for people later in life, Lee said.

"So, vaccines, believe it or not, can have an impact on what we're going to be seeing in the future as oncologists," Lee said. "For example, these virally associated cancers might be significantly reduced if there's enough vaccine uptake in the community."

Lee said he's keeping an eye on future developments in tailored cancer treatments and blood tests to more easily identify and treat cancers.

He said he was hoping to see advancements in blood testing to show how people were responding to cancer treatments, and even in the future, possibly identify cancers.

"So, instead of going for procedures, like a colonoscopy — most patients are not thrilled to have to undergo the prep for a colonoscopy and then go undergo a procedure," Lee said. "But a blood draw — they're going to be more willing to go through that, and you'll probably have a better compliance as a result if you make things easier."

For Reed, who has undergone countless surgeries and doctor visits, she now feels close to her best. She's no longer using a wheelchair.

As someone who has gone toe-to-toe with cancer throughout her life, Reed has had time to reflect on her purpose. Reed said she recognized the help she had received throughout her treatments, and she tries to pass it forward.

Financially, she said she doesn't have much. Reed wants people to know cancer is as much a "financial nightmare," as a physical disease.

She stopped working for nine months without income when she was diagnosed with her first cancer. Until she qualified for disability, she struggled to pay off her medical debt, even as she worked multiple jobs at once.

"Without church, family and friends, I don't know what I would've done," Reed said.

So, she volunteers with her time.

She worked as a nurse, and found she could easily connect with and comfort geriatric patients. Now retired, Reed has befriended her apartment complex neighbors and will pick up some extra canned food for them. She also volunteers for her church, a food pantry and Gilda's Club, a cancer-support network in the Quad-Cities.

"I struggled for a long time after going through all this cancer and stuff was like, 'Why is God keeping me alive? What is my purpose?' " Reed said.

"That's a struggle. ... What is the purpose of living if you've not got some reason to get up in the morning and do something? So my thing that made me feel good about myself and about life, in general, is just helping people — from my nursing life into my Christian life."