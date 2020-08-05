The Captain's Table in Moline has an opening in the offing

The timing couldn't be better for outdoor dining.
The Captain's Table restaurant on the Mississippi riverfront in Moline is opening Friday, Aug. 14, and the building-length deck is likely to be in demand.
The building that previously housed the restaurant succumbed to fire in January 2018. About $2 million has been invested in the rebuild.
Moline owns the property, building and adjacent marina and has a long-term lease on the new restaurant. Initially scheduled to open in June, the Captain's Table has met a number of setbacks, but the 70-member staff soon will be ready to serve.
General Manager Rob Egger said the COVID-19 pandemic has had little impact on the restaurant's new layout, which takes advantage of the riverfront location.
"We already met the six-foot requirements for safety, and we'll achieve 8-to-10 feet on the patio," Egger said Wednesday. "I didn't want people feeling like they were on top of each other when it was designed. I lose just a few booths inside that I can't use."
Also to accommodate customer safety for distancing, the Captain's Table will use a call-in system to schedule seating.
"You just call and give your name, and you'll be given an estimated time — maybe 30 minutes, or maybe seating is immediately available," Egger said. "We'll text you and tell you your table is ready. We can't have people standing in the restaurant, waiting."
For the first weekend, the restaurant will open for dinner at 4 p.m., which is the opening time every Monday through Thursday. Beginning Aug. 21, weekend hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday through Sunday.
The outdoor patio seats about 80 people, and the indoor capacity is about 150.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri will cut the grand-opening ribbon on the 14th and said the long-awaited reopening comes at a good time for everyone's morale.
"It's so beautiful," she said of the restaurant. "It inspires us to have hope. I'm excited to have it back.
"I think it'll be a wonderful asset," she said. "We have so many people enjoying the Ben Butterworth Parkway, and we really need it right now. It's just refreshing. We're all excited."
Egger said he thinks customers will appreciate the new menu, the prices, the expanded parking, new marina and the atmosphere.
"We're doing last-minute things, like hanging art and doing a little repainting," he said. "I'm feeling excited about it. It's going to be one awesome restaurant."
Landmark Moline restaurant gutted by fire
Captain's Table fire
Landmark Moline restaurant gutted by fire
