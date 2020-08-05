The Captain's Table in Moline has an opening in the offing

"You just call and give your name, and you'll be given an estimated time — maybe 30 minutes, or maybe seating is immediately available," Egger said. "We'll text you and tell you your table is ready. We can't have people standing in the restaurant, waiting."

For the first weekend, the restaurant will open for dinner at 4 p.m., which is the opening time every Monday through Thursday. Beginning Aug. 21, weekend hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

The outdoor patio seats about 80 people, and the indoor capacity is about 150.

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri will cut the grand-opening ribbon on the 14th and said the long-awaited reopening comes at a good time for everyone's morale.

"It's so beautiful," she said of the restaurant. "It inspires us to have hope. I'm excited to have it back.

"I think it'll be a wonderful asset," she said. "We have so many people enjoying the Ben Butterworth Parkway, and we really need it right now. It's just refreshing. We're all excited."

Egger said he thinks customers will appreciate the new menu, the prices, the expanded parking, new marina and the atmosphere.