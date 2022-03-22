The circular window, oculus, is set in the I-74 bridge's new bike path

Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the two cities would share the cost and the work, taking turns for five-year increments, beginning with Bettendorf.

Costs outside of routine maintenance, such as lighting replacement or concrete repairs, will be split 50/50, he said.

The next major phase of the I-74 corridor improvements is the removal of the old bridges. The Iowa DOT is expected to let contractors for bridge demolition by summer. The method of demolition, including whether explosives are used, will be a decision that is made by the selected contractor.