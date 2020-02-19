The City of Davenport's CFO is leaving to become city manager of a Dallas suburb

A top staffer in Davenport is leaving the Quad-Cities for Texas.
Brandon Wright, Davenport’s chief financial officer and assistant city administrator, will become the city manager of DeSoto, Tex., a growing suburb of Dallas.
On Wednesday the DeSoto City Council voted unanimously to approve Wright’s contract. His final day in Davenport is expected to be in mid-April.
“I’ve always wanted to be a city administrator or manager,” Wright said. “It seems like a great opportunity for me there.”
Wright first joined Davenport city staff in 2010, as budget manager. He became finance director in 2012 and was later promoted to CFO.
Wright said his two proudest accomplishments were the restructuring of the transit routes, around 2015, and “turning around the city’s finances.”
“When I first took over as finance director, we were really struggling financially at the time,” Wright said. “The city is in a very strong financial position now. That’s been a cooperative effort.”
A native of Chicago, Wright worked for Aurora, Ill., before Davenport. (He said he will remain a Chicago sports fan in Texas.) The city will search for a replacement.
“Losing Brandon is definitely bittersweet,” said Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel. “He’s an extraordinary colleague, problem solver and has this incredible ability to turn even the biggest challenges into opportunity, including engineering a tremendous financial recovery as the city’s finance director.
“He leaves the organization and community in a better place, which is exactly what makes him such a great choice for DeSoto,” Spiegel added. “We will definitely miss him.”
DeSoto is a 53,523-person town on the southern rim of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, one of the fastest-growing in the country.
Wright will be moving with his wife and three children.
“Obviously, this change comes with mixed emotions; excitement for the new opportunity, pride in what has been accomplished during my time in Davenport, and sadness to be leaving behind so many friends,” Wright wrote in an email this week to Davenport’s mayor and aldermen.
“I have truly enjoyed being part of this community, and both me and my family are better because of our time here.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.