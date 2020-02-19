The City of Davenport's CFO is leaving to become city manager of a Dallas suburb

“Losing Brandon is definitely bittersweet,” said Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel. “He’s an extraordinary colleague, problem solver and has this incredible ability to turn even the biggest challenges into opportunity, including engineering a tremendous financial recovery as the city’s finance director.

“He leaves the organization and community in a better place, which is exactly what makes him such a great choice for DeSoto,” Spiegel added. “We will definitely miss him.”

DeSoto is a 53,523-person town on the southern rim of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, one of the fastest-growing in the country.

Wright will be moving with his wife and three children.

“Obviously, this change comes with mixed emotions; excitement for the new opportunity, pride in what has been accomplished during my time in Davenport, and sadness to be leaving behind so many friends,” Wright wrote in an email this week to Davenport’s mayor and aldermen.

“I have truly enjoyed being part of this community, and both me and my family are better because of our time here.”

