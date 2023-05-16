The Combine Grill in Davenport is no longer open.

The business posted to Facebook Monday morning saying it was closed. No further details were provided on the sudden closure.

"We regret to inform you that The Combine Grill is closed for business. Thank you to everyone for your support. It had been a pleasure serving all of you," the post said.

The Facebook page info section has been updated to list the business as "permanently closed."

The original Combine, also owned by Harrop, is located at 910 Bend Boulevard in East Moline.

No announcement has been made indicating a closure at the East Moline location.

Located at 5266 Utica Ridge Road, owner Jeff Harrop opened The Combine Grill in February 2022. Harrop told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus in 2022 that opening a second location in Iowa felt natural since the one in East Moline was drawing in a ton of customers.

This story will be updated.

