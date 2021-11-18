The Deere-UAW strike is over. Now what?

John May, CEO for Deere, said in statement that together with their workers, Deere & Co’s future was bright.

“Through our new collective bargaining agreements, we’re giving employees the opportunity to earn wages and benefits that are the best in our industries and are groundbreaking in many ways,” May said. “We have faith that, in return, our employees will find new and better ways to improve our competitiveness and transform the way our customers do their work.”

Tensions were still high within the union as members returned to their Quad-Cities John Deere plants Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to workers.

“I made a comment, ‘It was a good contract; I thought it was OK,’” said a worker from John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan. “And there was some grumbling, you could tell.”

Workers reported some confusion in how to return for work. Some employees reported for third shifts just hours after the vote. Others said the announcement came without enough notice and instead planned to return to work Thursday or Friday.

“There's a lot of people who didn't show up to work (Thursday),” a worker from Davenport Works said. “I figured I'd show up, and if I wasn't supposed to be here, I wouldn't be able to badge in.”