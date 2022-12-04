The dining experience at Ridgecrest Village

One of the benefits of living in a senior community is it can make your life easier and more enjoyable, especially when that means you no longer have to cook. At Ridgecrest Village dining is a big part of each day. Gathering and eating together in our dining rooms is a real social event, a chance to visit, laugh and enjoy camaraderie each day.

To make our dining experience the best it can be Ridgecrest Village for our residents we have partnered with Unidine. This allowed us to create a talented culinary team including our multiple Chefs.

What does this mean to someone living at Ridgecrest Village? It means our menus are changed seasonally and reflect the tastes of our residents. Allowing residents to voice their thoughts on the food selection and what kinds of recipes they prefer.

It means we feature tasting stations in addition to our daily menu that allows our residents to get feedback on new menu items before they are added.

It means we use seasonal fresh never frozen fruits and vegetables, made-from-scratch soups, dressings, and entrees. Ingredients are locally or regionally sourced and deli meats that are roasted and sliced in our kitchen.

Our burgers are always fresh, and we make real mashed potatoes, we use cage-free eggs, sustainable seafood, hormone-free milk, and yogurts.

Our menus feature meats that are USDA-inspected and are free from growth hormones and antibiotics and do not contain fillers

It means our residents can choose an entrée from our “anytime menu” instead of our regular menu which features items such as hamburgers, salads, sandwiches, and breakfast all day long.

It means we offer Sunday Brunch with Salmon, Shrimp, or Prime Rib and attentive servers who help with the dining experience. It means our residents enjoy quality chef-driven food. It means our residents can relax and look forward to enjoying each meal and life at Ridgecrest Village. To find out more about Ridgecrest Village, including our food, call and schedule a visit today at (563) 388-3563.