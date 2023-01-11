The Dirty Shirley brings 'booze-infused' menu to Rock Island

Rock Island natives Jen Thomas and Steve Thomas are bringing a bustling neighborhood bar with a "booze-infused" menu to the Quad-Cities.

Thomas said she and her husband grew up in Rock Island but lived in Colorado for the past nine years. After working in hospitality and finding themselves with the desire to run a restaurant of their own, the couple decided to move back to the Quad-Cities and open a community-oriented eatery.

"We wanted the neighborhood feel of our bar and grill, so we needed to know our neighborhoods," Thomas said. "We came back here to invest in Rock Island, where we were born and raised."

Much of the menu, filled with original recipes from Thomas, is "dirty," she said, and has some element of alcohol incorporated into the food. She used the term "booze-infused" when describing the dirty burger with whiskey onions and dirty monkey bread with Southern Comfort sauce.

The menu will expand after the grand opening, Thomas said.

"I love going out and ordering a bourbon burger; it's one of my favorite things to go to a bar and order," she said. "And I was like, 'Why don't we put this in more of our menu items?'"

Erin Calsyn, Thomas' sister and general manager of The Dirty Shirley, said they're making connections with other local businesses and looking for ways to become involved in the community. The business will participate in the Hand-in-Hand annual chili cook-off on Feb. 4, facing off against other restaurants to raise funds for the nonprofit.

Thomas and Calsyn said the neighborhood, both residents and businesses, have been giving rave reviews of the food and drinks.

"There's so many wonderful people in this city and within this area; I didn't realize the kind of family we were moving into," Calsyn said. "It's been really welcoming and really nice."

The Dirty Shirley is at 4128 14th Ave., Rock Island.

It is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant held a soft opening Dec. 23, and will host its grand opening Feb. 10.