The Downtown Bettendorf Organization wraps up a successful 2022 Fiscal Year

A division of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Bettendorf Organization (DBO) was founded to foster economic development and implement aesthetic improvement of downtown Bettendorf. With the conclusion of the 2022 Fiscal Year, the organization boasted cross-sector success.

DBO Executive Director Ryan Jantzi noted this year’s standout accomplishments. Eight new businesses were opened in downtown Bettendorf, such as Once Again Furniture and Precious Paws Veterinary Hospital. Additionally, $50,000 in facade and interior grants were given to six businesses, totaling over $277,000 in building refurbishments.

Downtown Bettendorf has seen great success when it comes to infrastructure and livability, with downtown housing occupancy at 98.7% – the highest occupancy rate in the region. DBO has made efforts to improve the aesthetic of downtown Bettendorf through litter collection and weed control.

“We’ve worked together in the past year on code enforcement, graffiti, parks and right-of-way maintenance, signage and the Downtown Master Plan,” said Jantzi in a press release. “Collaboration and communication are creating a thriving downtown Bettendorf where people want to live, work and play, and we have so much more to look forward to.”

DBO has also utilized social media to increase engagement in downtown Bettendorf through events such as this year’s 52722 Day.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher expressed satisfaction with DBO’s efforts. “They have done exactly what we were hoping might happen,” he said. “As the city embarked upon our revitalization of the downtown and riverfront corridor, we were very hopeful that we would find leadership in the business owners and the property owners in that area of town to step up to try to help us with what they'd like to see and how the city could help them.”

Gallagher reiterated the importance of DBO acting as a unified voice for downtown Bettendorf businesses – the principle on which the organization was founded.

After such success this Fiscal Year, DBO hopes to continue its momentum with plans to increase funding for facade and interior grants to $75,000, hire a seasonal cleaning ambassador and bring more housing to the area, among other goals.