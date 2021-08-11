The effort to vaccinate: Genesis mandates COVID-19 vax, other efforts throughout Quad-Cities area lag

As public health departments, private health systems and long-term care facilities battle the spread of COVID-19, it is clear vaccinations to help mitigate the virus are nowhere near as in-demand as they were when first released in mid-December of 2020.
Perhaps the local resistance to taking the jab is best illustrated in the long-term care facilities throughout the Quad-Cities area.
"We are doing the very best we can. We even have a supply of Moderna available for all employees," Kerri Menke, regional vice president of Aspire of Pleasant Valley, said earlier this week.
Late last week the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services reported Aspire had the lowest percent of employees fully vaccinated — 28% — among the 10 long-term care facilities in Scott County that responded to survey efforts.
Overall, just two of the 10 facilities in Scott County reported 60% or more of employees fully vaccinated. In Rock Island County just three of nine facilities topped the 60% mark.
Menke said the low numbers did not reflect the efforts to educate workers on the need to be vaccinated.
"We've never really been given a direct reason from employees about their decision to not vaccinate," Menke said. "It's their right, but we are trying to educate employees about the vaccine and the importance of taking it.
"We are always circulating the sign-up sheet."
Genesis sets vaccination date for employees
Genesis Health System is giving its employees until November to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The health care provider announced Wednesday it will require its more than 5,000 employees and medical staff to receive the vaccine by Nov. 8. Staff also have the option to request a religious or medical exemption by the same date.
Genesis previously announced on Aug. 5 it would require all employees to be vaccinated but did not announce a date at that time. UnityPoint Health is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1.
As of Aug. 11, 57.4% of Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 47.2% of Iowans have been fully vaccinated.
Genesis President and CEO Doug Cropper said in a news release that requiring the COVID-19 vaccine was in line with the policy requiring vaccination against seasonal flu. Genesis also requires proof of up-to-date vaccinations in the pre-employment process.
Less than 2.5% of nearly 800 Genesis patients admitted since December have been fully vaccinated, Cropper said.
Local health departments see differing success
Throughout the pandemic the health departments from Scott and Rock Island counties have consistently combined efforts and messaging to combat the spread of COVID-19.
But the agencies are starting to see varying results from vaccination efforts.
According to Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig, the agency has "seen an increase in vaccinations and more people coming in for their first dose."
"Last week our school-based health center gave 194 vaccinations at a middle-school clinic in Moline," Ludwig said. "Also, here we are giving generally between 40 to 50 vaccinations each day on our Tuesday/Friday COVID-19 clinics."
According to the CDC, 43% of Rock Island County's population of just over 143,000 are fully vaccinated. That's up roughly 1% since last week.
On the other hand, Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson described vaccination numbers as "stagnant."
"We are at 57.1% full vaccinated for those ages 12 and older — 53.7% for the Quad-Cities. This is only about a 2% increase since one month ago," Thoreson said. "However, some of the people coming into our department to receive their vaccine had been waiting to get vaccinated and are now making the decision to do it in light of the delta variant. We are hopeful that our numbers will start to show some increases."