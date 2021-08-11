The effort to vaccinate: Genesis mandates COVID-19 vax, other efforts throughout Quad-Cities area lag

As public health departments, private health systems and long-term care facilities battle the spread of COVID-19, it is clear vaccinations to help mitigate the virus are nowhere near as in-demand as they were when first released in mid-December of 2020.

Perhaps the local resistance to taking the jab is best illustrated in the long-term care facilities throughout the Quad-Cities area.

"We are doing the very best we can. We even have a supply of Moderna available for all employees," Kerri Menke, regional vice president of Aspire of Pleasant Valley, said earlier this week.

Late last week the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services reported Aspire had the lowest percent of employees fully vaccinated — 28% — among the 10 long-term care facilities in Scott County that responded to survey efforts.

Overall, just two of the 10 facilities in Scott County reported 60% or more of employees fully vaccinated. In Rock Island County just three of nine facilities topped the 60% mark.

Menke said the low numbers did not reflect the efforts to educate workers on the need to be vaccinated.