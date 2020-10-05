The Equity Challenge: Government made it hard for Blacks to buy homes

I've been hearing the term "systemic racism" a lot recently but what does it mean? Give me an example.

Housing, it turns out, is a stellar example, and through information conveyed in the Equity Challenge, I finally understand another term I never fully grasped: red-lining. It was a government policy whose negative affects reverberate to this day.

In 1934, Congress passed the National Housing Act, a Franklin Roosevelt, Depression-era program designed to promote home ownership by providing federally insured loans.

BUT, to decide who got those loans, the government, through the Home Owners Loan Corp., created maps that divided cities into color-coded neighborhoods of high and low risk.

The best areas in which to make loans were green; if you lived in a green neighborhood, it was easy to get a loan. Blue was good, yellow was declining and red was at the bottom. These were areas populated by poor whites, Blacks and foreign-born people, and it was really hard to get a loan if you lived there.

People living there were "red-lined." They were stuck.

Between 1934 and 1968, 98% of home loans went to whites, according to "The Color of Law: How Our Government Segregated America," by Richard Rothstein.