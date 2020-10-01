The Equity Challenge: 'Kids are going through utter chaos while you guys are trying to figure it out. Why is that OK?

By third grade, only 43% of Black kids (that's less than half) are reading at grade level, compared with 73% for white.

As evidence that integration works to correct this, Hannah-Jones points to a narrowing of the achievement gap that occurred between 1971 when integration got underway on a big scale and 1988, when integration peaked.

In 1971, Black students were scoring 39 points worse than their white counterparts but by 1988, that gap was reduced to 18 points worse.

"The overall score in this country was halved in 15 years," Hannah-Jones said. "If we had kept going, I don't know that it would have eliminated it (the achievement gap), but it would have been close."

Why does integration work? Because Black kids get access to the same quality teachers, instruction and facilities as white kids, she said.

Also, if a Black child comes to school behind in learning or stressed because of his or her home life and is surrounded by kids equally behind and stressed, they will tend to stay that way.

But, if they get mixed in with kids who are learning at or above grade level and who are not stressed, they will tend to rise with them.