'The facility is critically understaffed': Staffing crisis continues at Thomson Prison

Yoes then appealed personally to Carvajal.

"You began your career as an officer in 1992, so you well know what it is like to serve as a correctional officer and a warden," Yoes wrote. "The men and women at USP Thomson need your help, and I urge you to act quickly to provide it.

"On behalf of the more than 356,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, I concur with the recommendations offered by AFGE Local 4070 and strongly urge you to quickly take the measures they have laid out."

Yoes' letter comes after similar correspondence sent jointly by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline; U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. April 16, who also called for immediate action to address the crisis. In order to attract employees, the lawmakers asked for an increase in compensation for Thomson employees, similar to what prison employees are paid at the two Chicago-area facilities.

Jonathan Zumkehr, president of AFGE (American Federation of Government Employees) Local 4070, Council of Prison Locals No. 33, AFL-CIO, sent a letter May 14 to members of Congress, emphasizing the need for action at USP Thomson. Excessive overtime and low morale are contributing to high turnover, he said.