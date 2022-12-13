'The father of running in the Quad-Cities,' Karl Ungurean leaves legacy of dedication, kindness and passion for running

Many know the story of Karl Ungurean's ascension to the role of Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director — he missed one Cornbelt Running Club meeting and got elected club president, putting him in charge of the then-small race.

John Hudetz, founder of the Bix 7 and co-founder of the running club alongside Ungurean, showed up at his house and dropped off a box filled with everything he needed to keep the race going.

He did keep it going, and while he was only race director for two years, his dedication to the race, club and sport helped make the Quad-Cities the running destination it is today.

"He was basically the father of running in the Quad-Cities," Cornbelt Running Club President Paul Schmidt said.

Ungurean died Dec. 10 at the age of 88. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is handling visitation and funeral arrangements.

Born in Germany in 1934, Ungurean's family lived in a part of Austria that became part of Germany during World War II before emigrating to the U.S. in 1953. The family chose Davenport to settle in, and here is where Ungurean met his wife, Kay Ungurean, and raised a family.

Ungurean served on the Cornbelt Running Club board for decades and was vice president of the board before his passing. When it came to the Bix 7, Ungurean was everywhere, Bix 7 Race Director Michelle Juehring said — certifying the route, timing runners during the Brady Street Sprints, handling equipment and coordinating volunteers. He helped at other Quad-Cities races as well, like the Quad-Cities Marathon.

"Truly a servant heart, not just in the sport of running, being a volunteer, our longest-serving committee chairperson, but also in his life and all that he did," Juehring said.

As a runner since high school, Ungurean participated in races all over, from Bix races to marathons. Former Bix 7 Race Director Ed Froehlich said Ungurean, in his 40s at the time, once ran three marathons in five weeks, all under three hours. In a Chicago 50-mile race they both ran, Froehlich said Ungurean finished in a top spot and ran 12 extra miles, just to show everyone he could.

Froehlich said Ungurean could be a bit of a card, waiting until the last week before races to measure the course and set things up just because he knew it made Froehlich nervous. But he could show up to a race five minutes beforehand and execute everything perfectly with no questions, just because he knew the sport and process so well.

He was the glue that held the racing community together, Brady Street Sprints volunteer Gary Roberson said, and it will take several people to do the jobs he could do on his own.

No matter his passion for running, Schmidt said, Ungurean was a kind man who was always willing to lend his support where needed. He and his wife were active in their church, went on mission trips, served on a foster care review board and fostered children of their own.

"Nobody will ever be able to replace Karl. Karl was so dedicated to the sport, behind the scenes, he was always there," Froehlich said. "But his legacy is himself. He was a better person than a runner."