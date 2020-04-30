The Freight House Farmers Market opens for the season — with some tweaks

While the Freight House Farmers Market will officially open for the season on Saturday, May 2, it won’t be quite the opening it had planned.
“We are going to open but not to the grand scale we normally do” because of COVID-19, Executive Director Lorrie Ambrose Beaman said. “We are limiting it to only grocery-type items,” she said, adding that the regular crafters, food trucks and such will not yet be in attendance.
“We have a pretty stringent protocol that we’ve put in place” for vendors and customers, she said. “We want to be part of the solution; we don’t want to add to the problem.”
While many Quad-Citians look to farmers-market Saturdays as a chance to hang out outside, listen to music and socialize, for now, unfortunately, Beaman said customers are being asked to come down, shop and head home.
“Come prepared. Have your list, know what you want to get, go to your vendor, get your product and move on,” she said.
Shoppers are asked to practice social distancing, she said, adding that organizers hope that the distance between vendors also will encourage shoppers to keep apart. Vendors also will have an extra table in front of their booths to create a little more of a buffer.
Should the need arise, Beaman said, Freight House folks will monitor and limit the number of people who are allowed to shop at once and potentially could adjust the flow of shoppers so they move in only one direction throughout the aisles of the market. The market will be open from 9 to 10 a.m. for older and high-risk customers, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all other shoppers.
Now more than ever, Beaman said, it’s important to know where your food comes from and who has touched it. She hopes vendors can “give people some peace.”
“My vendors are not just small businesses; many are micro businesses,” she said. The income they earn from the market — “this is what’s going to keep these veggie farmers alive.”
For those who do not want to shop in person, Beaman said it recently launched a Market2Go pilot program at Freighthouse2go.com.
“This brings the farmers market to your couch,” she said.
Folks will have from Sunday to Wednesday to shop each week, and orders will go directly to vendors. Orders will be delivered to the Freight House, Beaman said, where customers may pick them up during market hours. “(You’ll) pull up, give us your name, and we’ll put your box in your trunk,” she said.
The market hopes to one day offer local delivery, too.
Currently, items such as tomatoes, asparagus, microgreens, rhubarb and wine are available, and Beaman said the market accepts food assistance through Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and other programs of that nature.
“My job is to make sure that my vendors have the opportunities to make a living as well as to make sure that our customers have what they need and want,” she said. “We have so many great things that we can't wait to share with everybody when this is over.”
For shopper guidelines and more information, visit freighthousefarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/freighthousefarmersmarket.
