The Freight House Farmers Market opens for the season — with some tweaks

While the Freight House Farmers Market will officially open for the season on Saturday, May 2, it won’t be quite the opening it had planned.

“We are going to open but not to the grand scale we normally do” because of COVID-19, Executive Director Lorrie Ambrose Beaman said. “We are limiting it to only grocery-type items,” she said, adding that the regular crafters, food trucks and such will not yet be in attendance.

“We have a pretty stringent protocol that we’ve put in place” for vendors and customers, she said. “We want to be part of the solution; we don’t want to add to the problem.”

While many Quad-Citians look to farmers-market Saturdays as a chance to hang out outside, listen to music and socialize, for now, unfortunately, Beaman said customers are being asked to come down, shop and head home.

“Come prepared. Have your list, know what you want to get, go to your vendor, get your product and move on,” she said.

Shoppers are asked to practice social distancing, she said, adding that organizers hope that the distance between vendors also will encourage shoppers to keep apart. Vendors also will have an extra table in front of their booths to create a little more of a buffer.