The future of abortion care remains uncertain in border communities like the Quad-Cities

Abortion care services in Iowa and Illinois remain legal but with the decision now left up for the states to decide, Iowa's abortion care services could be facing an uncertain future.

In a news release, Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said that abortion services will remain legal in Iowa.

For now.

In Iowa, a woman seeking an abortion can receive one up until the 22-week mark, but the future remains uncertain in a post-Roe reality. In 2018, Iowa lawmakers approved a ban after six week but it was struck down by a state court. Opponents of abortion in the Iowa statehouse will almost certainly seek to reinstate that law.

"Because people's right to access abortion is no longer guaranteed by federal law, it now depends on where you live and how much money you have to travel out of state for abortion care," Stoesz said in a statement. "Forced pregnancy is a grave violation of human rights and dignity."

Abortion services in Illinois will remain legal.

In 2017, state lawmakers passed with then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signing House Bill 40 into law that repealed an old "trigger" provision in a state statute that would have reverted Illinois to pre-Roe criminalizing abortion.

In 2019, Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act that codifies into state law the fundamental right to an abortion. Illinois remains one of 16 states to codify the right into law and the only Midwestern state to do so.

This story will be updated.

