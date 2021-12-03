The good walk will soon be spoiled: Quad-City golfers out before typical December weather returns

Phil Simms, 80, and Dick Duley, 91, spent the better part of Thursday night at a Christmas party.
Between all of the tis-the-season fun, the duo decided to hit the links Friday. Simms and Duley were two of a couple hundred golfers on courses throughout the Quad-Cities who teed it up in temperatures that reached 53 degrees.
"We knew it would be nice today," Simms said before he swung his driver on No. 1 at Duck Creek Golf Course in Davenport. "It won't be this way much longer, that's for sure."
Tom Philip of the National Weather Service-Quad Cities confirmed Simms' wisdom Friday, saying the area's golfers are seeing the last of mild temperatures — at least for the next week.
"Starting Sunday night and throughout most of next week might be a shock to the system," Philip said Friday. "It's still early December, but the last few days have been about 12.8 degrees above the norm.
"Today (Friday), we will see a high of 53 degrees and Saturday we expect a high of 44 degrees — which are above normal for this time of year. Starting later Sunday we will see the temperatures drop and the winds start to pick up."
Philip said by Monday and Tuesday stronger winds will help chill nighttime temperatures down to the teens and the daytime highs will be in the 30s. Next week will be colder overall until Friday or Saturday.
Duley and Simms were glad to tee off just before the noon rush started. Highland Springs in Rock Island — Duley's home course — is closed, and Palmer Hills in Bettendorf — Simms' usual stomping grounds — was packed.
Duck Creek pro Matt Hasley said 160 golfers played Thursday and there was a chance just as many would Friday. Palmer Hills reported 151 golfers Thursday and another 84 by noon Friday.
Indian Bluff Golf Course in Milan reported 100 players Thursday and estimated 50 would play by the time the sun set Friday. Hidden Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf said the course was crowded Thursday with roughly 40 golfers.
Simms said the slight chill of late fall or early winter doesn't deter him. He's been golfing, he said, for "40 or so years." Duley's a relative newbie to the fairways.
"I started about 25 years ago because I needed to start walking more," Duley said. "Golf is my second choice. I'd rather be sailing."
After posting bogey-5 on No. 1, Duley talked more about his life before chips and putts.
"I owned Yankee Plastic Company," he said. "It was a good business. And then our best customer closed and it wasn't long before we went with it. But it turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to me."
Duley watched Simms tee off on the par 3 No. 2.
"You see, I loved sailing. I joined the Lake Davenport Sailing Club 75 years ago. After my business closed down, I built my own sailboat. Then I sailed to the Caribbean and I ended up living there for three years."
Simms groaned at his tee shot off No. 2.
"So as long as it's half-way nice, I'll golf. It's early December and here we are," Duley said. "But I'd rather be sailing."