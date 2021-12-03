The good walk will soon be spoiled: Quad-City golfers out before typical December weather returns

Phil Simms, 80, and Dick Duley, 91, spent the better part of Thursday night at a Christmas party.

Between all of the tis-the-season fun, the duo decided to hit the links Friday. Simms and Duley were two of a couple hundred golfers on courses throughout the Quad-Cities who teed it up in temperatures that reached 53 degrees.

"We knew it would be nice today," Simms said before he swung his driver on No. 1 at Duck Creek Golf Course in Davenport. "It won't be this way much longer, that's for sure."

Tom Philip of the National Weather Service-Quad Cities confirmed Simms' wisdom Friday, saying the area's golfers are seeing the last of mild temperatures — at least for the next week.

"Starting Sunday night and throughout most of next week might be a shock to the system," Philip said Friday. "It's still early December, but the last few days have been about 12.8 degrees above the norm.

"Today (Friday), we will see a high of 53 degrees and Saturday we expect a high of 44 degrees — which are above normal for this time of year. Starting later Sunday we will see the temperatures drop and the winds start to pick up."