The "green rush" enters a gray zone for growers and sellers in the Illinois Quad-Cities

In just a few months, recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois. Change is on the way…

Health agencies encourage more research on marijuana

Depending on whom you ask, you're liable to get very different answers about the health benefits of marijuana.

At Earthmed, a medical marijuana and cannabis dispensary that’s been open four about four years, patient care specialist Robert Ungaro touts the benefits. He said a variety of cannabinoids can have a positive effect on an array of ailments.

But on the other side of the issue, some agencies and researchers, warns that marijuana users can develop an addiction similar to other drugs of abuse, such as alcohol and opioids.

So what to believe?

As Illinois last week became the latest state to legalize recreational marijuana, scientific studies and government agencies will play a major role in combating misinformation and getting to the bottom of marijuana safety and just how many health benefits can be provided by cannabis.

Much is still unknown about marijuana, but doctors are recommending that more formalized research be done into the drug.

The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) opposes recreational use of marijuana. However, the AAFP does support decriminalization of possession of marijuana for personal use."The AAFP recognizes the benefits of intervention and treatment for the recreational use of marijuana, in lieu of incarceration, for all individuals, including youth," according to AAFP policy.

“The AAFP advocates for further research into the overall safety and health effects of recreational use, as well as the effects of those laws on patient and societal health."

Harvard Health Blog, which has written a number of articles on medical marijuana, agrees.

"My advice for doctors is that whether you are pro, neutral, or against medical marijuana, patients are embracing it, and although we don’t have rigorous studies and “gold standard” proof of the benefits and risks of medical marijuana, we need to learn about it, be open-minded, and above all, be non-judgmental," Managing Editor Peter Grinspoon wrote in 2018. "Otherwise, our patients will seek out other, less reliable sources of information; they will continue to use it, they just won’t tell us, and there will be that much less trust and strength in our doctor-patient relationship."

-Matt Enright, Quad-City Times