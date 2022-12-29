The Handicapped Development Center welcomes three new inductees to the Hall of Fame

Ascentra Credit Union has announced the hiring of Beth Grabin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Grabin brings to the position 22 years of finance and accounting experience through positions held with organizations throughout Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa.

She started her career in the financial services industry as a school-to-work intern in 2000, where she gained exposure to many different areas of banking. She specializes in regulatory and other financial reporting, including compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and financial institution-specific accounting rules.

A native of the Quad-Cities, she graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, in 2002, received her Bachelor's in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University in 2006 and earned her CPA (Certified Public Accountant) designation in 2011.

She fills the position recently held by Ascentra's current President and CEO, Linda Andry.