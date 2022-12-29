The Handicapped Development Center welcomes three new inductees to the Hall of Fame

The Handicapped Development Center (HDC) Hall of Fame has welcomed three new inductees. The Hall of Fame was established 28 years ago to recognize and honor individuals, volunteers and organizations that have supported people with disabilities and positively impacted their lives in various ways.
Jody Mapes was the volunteer inductee this year. As the HDC Booster Organization president, an HDC board of directors' vice chair and a volunteer in many other respects, Mapes wears numerous hats. Her leadership in these roles has positively impacted the organization and the people served, and her voice as the parent of an HDC participant has provided valuable insight and an important perspective.
Scott County Community Services Director, Lori Elam, was the individual inductee to the Hall of Fame. In her role as director, she has a tremendous influence on people with disabilities and their lives. Her advocacy with state legislators impacts Iowans with disabilities locally and across the state. She also serves as guardian for many people who need someone to speak on their behalf. Prior to her work at the county, she was a long-time HDC employee.
People are also reading…
KWQC was one of the inductees who entered the 2022 HDC Hall of Fame. KWQC is a community partner who, as the television media market leader in the area, helps with communicating important items to the community, including things that affect people with disabilities. They have also provided employment opportunities through the hiring of the HDC housekeeping crew to clean their space.
Since 1969, HDC has advocated for and provided opportunities to over 360 individuals with disabilities each year, supporting them to achieve, to succeed, to grow and to be happy.
Ascentra Credit Union has announced the hiring of Beth Grabin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Grabin brings to the position 22 years of finance and accounting experience through positions held with organizations throughout Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa.
She started her career in the financial services industry as a school-to-work intern in 2000, where she gained exposure to many different areas of banking. She specializes in regulatory and other financial reporting, including compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and financial institution-specific accounting rules.
A native of the Quad-Cities, she graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, in 2002, received her Bachelor's in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University in 2006 and earned her CPA (Certified Public Accountant) designation in 2011.
She fills the position recently held by Ascentra's current President and CEO, Linda Andry.