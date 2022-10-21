The happiest Halloween: Two love stories from the end of a street in Coal Valley

Two front yards at the end of 6th Street in Coal Valley tell Halloween stories filled with skeletons, tombstones, coffins, grave robbers, and a pair of hearses from the 20th century.

That's the easy-to-see part.

Behind all the fake bones, headstones and grinning pumpkins are two tales born of equal parts obsession and passion.

It's really the stories of two couples – Leti Corral and Neil Mink, and Reghan and Jeff Merry — and the love they're not scared to share.

'Love at first sight'

Leti and Neil met about 10 years ago, in the Hawkeye Sports Bar & Grill in Davenport.

"He was tall — and bald," Leti said. "He caught my eye."

"I turned around and she was standing there smiling at me," Neil added. "We just hit it off right away. We didn't really even talk. I was in love."

"There was beer involved," Leti clarified.

Before long, Neil moved from his apartment to Leti's house. She loved to decorate the interior for Halloween.

"I had just started to put a few things in the front yard. Then Neil came along, and he wanted to go bigger," Leti said. "I knew Neil had a few obsessions, like motorcycles. And he just started to get obsessed with decorating at Halloween.

"I loved that he was so obsessive, and he shared that with me. We did it together. But I also hated that he was so obsessive, if that makes sense. It just grew. Halloween comes around, and he won't sleep. I feed him ideas, then he gets a vision, and he will not stop until he has completed it."

Leti and Neil moved to 6th Street three years ago, and the neighbors told them there wasn't much Halloween traffic on the block. Neil vowed to change that.

"Leti is my inspiration, always," Neil said. "I like Halloween because October is my birthday month and, when I was a kid, we always incorporated Halloween. Leti and I got together, and it just sparked something bigger. I had always been creative, but that creativity really didn't have a focus.

"I always want to do the biggest and best if I do something. And I've always had creative impulses. Decorating for Halloween became a passion, because Leti and I share it, and we can be creative together. I feel like there is no limit, and I'm willing to try anything."

Sharing a passion for Halloween has taught Leti "a lot about Neil." She learned there are other shared experiences along the road to creating the perfect display.

"Creative differences," Leti said. "We have those, too. Neil and I spend plenty of time debating what we will do for Halloween and how we will do it.

"Sometimes I say one thing, and I know Neil will want to do another."

And just across the street

Reghan and Jeff Merry live in the house Reghan grew up in.

"A year after I graduated from college, my mom passed," Reghan said. "I moved back in with my dad to help him out, and 14 months after my mom died, my dad passed, too.

"I'm the youngest of four, and we really wanted to keep the house in the family. I was the one who didn't have a house yet, so I stayed. We are very happy here."

Reghan always loved Halloween and decorating. As a child, her mother let her pick one Halloween decoration every year. That's how her collection started.

"I just love decorating, and I love Halloween. The inside of the house is probably even more elaborate than what we have outside," she said.

When Reghan and Jeff were dating, she didn't hide her love for Halloween. And Jeff responded.

"There came this time when some friends of ours were getting married at the end of October on this beautiful Saturday, and we were talking about it, and Jeff said, 'We should get married on Halloween.' That was the way he proposed to me," Reghan said.

"And so we were married on Halloween. That's our story. Jeff loves it. He loves buying me Halloween decorations, and he's become fanatical about setting up the yard. He's really into it. It's really something we share together."

Reghan and Jeff tied the knot in 2009 and share every anniversary with their 12-year-old daughter, Ainsley, and 10-year-old son, Levi.

"We like it that way," Reghan said. "We take the kids trick-or-treating, and we just enjoy the day."

A friendly competition

The Merrys where thrilled when Leti and Neil – and their now 7-year-old son, Allister – moved into the house across the street.

Little did the Merrys know, another pair of Halloween fanatics had invaded the block. After three years of being neighbors, a kind of friendly competition sprung up between the families.

"Leti and Neil loving Halloween has made our end of the street interesting, for sure," Reghan said. "I don't want to say we are ever competing, but we are having fun seeing how the decorations have grown."

As Neil's obsession with bigger and better grew, he began working out elaborate Halloween themes. He and Leti developed the "grave-robbery" theme over the course of the last few years.

A horror film fan, Leti has urged Neil to, "Go more scary."

While many of the couples' skeletons and props are store bought, Neil learned to use a wiper-blade motor to animate a skeleton. And with help from the Leti, he uses insulation sheets, a table saw, and hard-coated drylock paint to produce realistic tombstones.

"Neil just wasn't satisfied with the tombstones you get from the store; neither was I," Leti said. "So we learned how to do it and, we have our own custom-made tombstones that we stenciled and weathered."

The display includes a projector, showing the shadow of a grave digger doing his work; a skeleton that rises from a coffin; a 12-foot skeleton with a pumpkin for a head; a real hearse.

"Neil said he had to have a hearse, and I knew he wouldn't stop until he found one," Leti said. "He was on the internet night and day. I knew if there was one out there that fit the budget, he'd find it."

And find it he did – in Sycamore, IL., for $1,300. That's not the only place Neil and Leti's shared obsession led them.

The couple drove to Minnesota to pick up the skeleton that rises from the grave. Powered by a hydraulic lift, the decoration was Neil's inspiration, and it was designed by a special-effects team. The 12-foot pumpkin-head skeleton was located out of town through a private seller.

Neil said his newest and biggest project is a ghost who floats over the graveyard.

"We have a frame up in the trees, and it uses pulleys," he said. "We could just have it hanging stationary over the graveyard, but I want it to move."

While Leti and Neil developed the grave-robbery theme, the Merrys added to their well-established yard decorations with a carriage driven by skeletons and a 1927 Model-T, transporting more bones.

"Jeff collects old cars, and he really wanted the Model-T," Reghan said. "I told him we didn't have any more room for another car, and then he told me he planned to use it for a Halloween decoration.

"We found room."

The Merrys' yard display also features a tall skeleton, plenty of pumpkins, and a ghost suspended in the air. Reghan likes the classic Halloween motifs of pumpkins and friendly ghosts. Jeff urges her to go scary.

"Jeff built four new displays this year," Reghan said. "I was the one crazy about Halloween, but now he's completely into it."

Reghan and Jeff are hosting a Halloween party on Oct. 29. Of course, Leti and Neil are invited.

"It's nice to share an interest with neighbors," Neil said. "We always have something to talk about, and it's fun to send the kids back and forth to spy on what each of us are doing.

"All of this just makes things friendlier and more fun. I love that Leti and I do this."

Reghan's biggest wish is for more neighbors to get involved.

"We have people stopping here all the time now to look at the decorations," she said. "A man was here just the other day. He told Jeff how he had his brother visiting from Arizona and they had to come by to look at the house.

"Jeff and I share this together as a couple, and we get to share it with everyone else. I love that."