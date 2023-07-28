Kids running in the 26th Annual Arconic Jr. Bix on Friday began their runs on Davenport’s 3rd and 4th streets outside of the Quad-City Times building, but it wasn’t the races that most of the crowd was talking about, it was the heat.

“There were like 500 people at least running with me,” said Xander Echols, 7, of Davenport. “There was a lot of people and it was hot. I wasn’t expecting it to be this hot.”

Echols was one of more than 1,400 children who ran in this year’s Jr. Bix.

Given the heat, the race announcer repeatedly told runners to grab two cups of water before their race and to make sure they drank plenty of water after running.

The high temperature for the day reached 96 degrees at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, at 2:55 p.m. according to the National Weather Service, but the humidity made that hot temperature feel even more oppressive.

Dew point temperatures ranged from 75-78 degrees making it feel like from 108 degrees to 113 degrees during the day.

Still, Xander, whose favorite sport is football, said he had fun and likely will run again next year.

“We were not ready for this heat at all,” said Veola McGowan-Gilmore whose two great-nephews, including Xander Echols, and a great-niece were running in the races.

“I just hope it’s not as bad tomorrow as it is today,” she said.

While there were 1,500 kids were signed up, McGowan-Gilmore said it didn’t look like 1,500 kids were running.

“And this is late in the evening,” she said.

One thing she noticed was the setup of the race, saying it was well run and everything had been on schedule.

Ada Orr, 7, of Pleasant Valley, finished her race and quickly found the cooling fan and the face painter. It was her first time running the Jr. Bix, too.

“These two spots,” she said pointing to her legs. “Right there I think I got sunburned.”

The medical tents were staffed with a few more people this year, and there were a couple of instances where paramedics from Medic EMS were called to render aid to someone.

Tracy White of Davenport was watching her grandchildren Elias Andrews, 7, and Eva Andrews, 6.

“It was hard,” Elias said of the race, “and it was hot.”

As White pointed out though, “They’re from Las Vegas so they should be used to this.”

Justin Tenney, of Davenport, had his daughter, Audrey, and his step-son, Zander, running in the races.

Tenney walked around the course carrying his own jug of water.

“It’s hot, very hot,” Tenney said.

But hid daughter Audrey enjoyed her time on the track.

“I liked it,” Audrey said. “It was fun. I’ll do it next year.”

Audrey had a simple answer to what she liked the most: “running.”

But everyone said they’re hoping that next year is less hot.

Arconic began the Jr. Bix in 1998 when the company was still known as Alcoa. Kids from younger than 1 year old to 12 years old participate in races ahead of the full Quad-City Times Bix 7 held on Saturday. That race kicks off at 8 a.m.

