'The help is here for whoever needs it': Kids Eat Free community fridges keep kids' bellies full when school is out

A local food distribution program has pivoted to a community fridge format to continue safely providing nutritious food to students who may not have access to any when class is over.
Kids Eat Free, based out of Jefferson Elementary School at 1027 N Marquette St., Davenport, is stocking two fridges full of free food for students and their families to take when they need.
Hy-Vee donated 200 half-gallons of milk to Kids Eat Free Friday, and supporters of the program also brought 200 dozen eggs. Students and families can pick up food on Fridays to use over the weekend.
Kids Eat Free began as a weekend meal program for students attending Jefferson Elementary, as many of them don't have access to nutritious meals when not in school. In February 2019, Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken, his wife, Kathryn McKnight, and friends sharing in the worry of children going hungry started the imitative together.
"That concern caused me and some friends to want to provide some nutrition when school is out, mainly on weekends," Croken said.
The program ended along with school closures at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with health worries came financial crises that crippled many families, Croken said, heightening issues already seen in the community.
Croken started re-imagining a way to provide food without having to gather for meals over the summer, and after Zeglin’s Home TV and Appliance donated two fridges in the fall, the community fridge was open for business.
Kids Eat Free transitioned to a community fridge format in late September, Croken said, and despite the popularity of the program, they have yet to turn away anyone due to lack of stock.
In addition to regular food donations, Hy-Vee has also offered discounts on products Croken buys to stock the fridges. Kids Eat Free supporters also consistently donate money to keep the fridges full. The Quad-Cities community has been extremely generous in its quest to keep kids from going hungry, Croken said.
"So long as there's a need, people will reach out and help," he said.
As the holiday season approaches — and the school breaks along with it — Kids Eat Free is working with the school district to roll out food giveaways in the coming weeks, as the fridge isn't accessible when Jefferson Elementary is closed.
While only those connected with Jefferson Elementary are able to pick up the food, Croken said staff, students and families can always grab food for others who don't have any.
"The help is here for whoever needs it," Croken said, "and whenever it is needed."