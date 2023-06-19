The warnings came last year: Illinois State Police would be clocking speeders from the air above the new Interstate 74 bridge.

Police made good on the warning earlier this month, conducting two aerial speed enforcement details that resulted in citations for 37 motorists.

The highest speed clocked: 112 mph in the 55-mph zone.

"On June 7, 2023, ISP Troop 2 conducted an air speed detail using an ISP airplane on the Interstate 74 bridge connecting Iowa and Illinois," state police wrote in a news release issued Monday. "Troopers issued 20 speeding citations in less than two hours, with the highest speed being 112 mph.

"On June 15, 2023, ISP Troop 2 conducted another air-speed detail on the Interstate 74 bridge. A total of 17 speeding citations were issued, with the highest speed being 99 MPH."

On Interstates, speeding can have the following consequences, the ISP wrote:

• The probability of death, disfigurement, or debilitating injury grows with higher speed at impact. Such consequences double for every 10 MPH over 50 MPH.

• When a vehicle crashes it undergoes a rapid change in speed. However, the occupants keep moving at the vehicle’s previous speed until they are stopped, either by hitting an object or by being restrained by a safety belt or airbag.

• The effectiveness of restraint devices like airbags, safety belts, crumple zones, and side beams decline as impact speed increases.

• 37% of speed-related crashes result in injuries.

• Speeding extends the distance required to stop a vehicle in emergency situations.

• Crash severity increases with the speed of the vehicle at impact.

• Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to navigate safely around curves or objects in the roadway.

“Motorists who speed put themselves and others at an increased risk of being involved in a crash and possibly being injured or killed,” stated Troop 2 Commander, Captain Jason Dickey. “Please remember, we can all do our part to reduce crashes and keep our loved ones safe by being aware of our speed and obeying speed limits at all times."