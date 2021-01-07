'The intensity of feeling is in evidence': Quad-Cities professors weigh in on D.C. events

Following Wednesday's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, political science and history professors from Quad-Cities area colleges and universities were asked to weigh in on what they observed.

Here are some of the highlights, with more available on qctimes.com and qconline.com, where recorded elements of the interviews are published.

Augustana College Professor David M. Dehnel was shocked but not surprised by the unrest. In some ways, it has been building.

Dehnel said there is a substantial part of American public that believes that the election was stolen and that Joe Biden really didn’t win.

Dehnel emphasized that belief is false.

“One thing I’ll say is that Joe Biden did win," he said. "It’s important for people to know that.”

There have been calls for an investigation into the election but Dehnel said that has already been done.

“There has been a thorough investigation by the people who properly should do it,” he said. “The attorney general of the United States, William Barr, who was a long-time loyalist and supporter of Donald Trump, carried out an investigation, and cases were brought to the courts throughout the country to look at the concerns.”