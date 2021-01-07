'The intensity of feeling is in evidence': Quad-Cities professors weigh in on D.C. events

Following Wednesday's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, political science and history professors from Quad-Cities area colleges and universities were asked to weigh in on what they observed.
Here are some of the highlights, with more available on qctimes.com and qconline.com, where recorded elements of the interviews are published.
Augustana College Professor David M. Dehnel was shocked but not surprised by the unrest. In some ways, it has been building.
Dehnel said there is a substantial part of American public that believes that the election was stolen and that Joe Biden really didn’t win.
Dehnel emphasized that belief is false.
“One thing I’ll say is that Joe Biden did win," he said. "It’s important for people to know that.”
There have been calls for an investigation into the election but Dehnel said that has already been done.
“There has been a thorough investigation by the people who properly should do it,” he said. “The attorney general of the United States, William Barr, who was a long-time loyalist and supporter of Donald Trump, carried out an investigation, and cases were brought to the courts throughout the country to look at the concerns.”
Dehnel pointed out that Wednesday's insurrection wasn't the first instance of an attempted assault on government institutions. In October, the FBI announced the arrests of 13 people accused of involvement in a domestic terror plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which followed an event in April in which armed Americans entered the Michigan state capitol.
“The intensity of feeling is in evidence,” Dehnel said.
Keith Boeckelman, Western Illinois University’s political science chair found the way those feelings intensified into a breach of the U.S. Capitol — the first since an 1814 assault by British forces during the War of 1812 — distressing.
“As with many people, I find it very troubling that people are storming the Capitol to express disagreement,” he said. “Of course people have a right to peaceful protest but when it turns violent, particularly when it turns violent in the very seat of our government, that’s very troubling.”
Boeckelman said he believes the American political system is still operating, though recent events have strained it.
He is concerned about whether a precedent has been set for losing parties in a presidential election to challenge the legitimate vote of the electoral college.
Despite the disruption, Congress was able to ratify the electoral college votes and set the stage for the inauguration, he said.
“I think that’s a troubling precedent, however, I think ultimately the system did work,” he said.
Like Dehnel said, the most important thing people should know right now is that Joe Biden did win and will be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20. But Dehnel said it's also important for people to know that disagreement is normal in politics. It is not a sign that the political system is failing or corrupt.
Americans tend to believe most others agree with their opinions, he said. Then, when they see the government not doing what they think it should, the assumption is there must be something wrong.
“We need to realize that, no, really there is quite a range of views,” he said, adding that people who are perfectly honest and decent do disagree on issues.
“Our political system is needed and it needs to be healthy so we can have peaceful resolution of these disagreements,” he said. “They’re real, and they’re not terrible and they can be resolved but they’re part of political life.”
Boeckelman said despite the strain, America’s institutions are working, and the debate in the Senate yesterday was a very impressive indicator of that.
“They took it seriously, they took their role seriously,” he said.
Also, he said he thinks this indicates the election is over and it is time to move on.
“The election," he said, "has now been decided."