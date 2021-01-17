The Junior Board of Rock Island's annual Mardi Gras goes virtual for 2021

One of the Quad-Cities' powerhouse charity balls will be virtual this year.
The Mardi Gras Charity Ball, now in its 82nd year, is the major fundraiser for the Junior Board of Rock Island, which supports child-focused initiatives in the Quad Cities, including the Project Nest program which assists at-risk parents.
The annual ball will be held virtually on February 13, 2021, at www.jbri.org and on the organization's Instagram and Facebook pages. As in traditional years, the evening will honor 16 attendants and three pages.
Community members may purchase raffle tickets for cash prizes or bid in a virtual auction that will open February 9, and close at 9 p.m. February 13. Raffle tickets are $50 each. To purchase raffle tickets, participate in the silent auction, or learn more about the Junior Board’s mission, please visit www.jbri.org.
The Junior Board has announced their co-chairs, pages, attendants, and master of ceremonies for the 2021 Mardi Gras virtual event.
Co-Chairwomen
Jill Iams, of Coal Valley, has served on several Mardi Gras committees over the years, and on the Junior Board executive board. She and her husband, Nick, have two children.
Erica Tholl, of Coal Valley, has also served on several Mardi Gras committees through her years in the organization, and on the Junior Board executive board. She and her husband, Todd, have one child.
Pages
Storm Michael Stern. Parents: Yumi and Matt Stern. School: Illinois Math and Science Academy
Landon James Oelschlaeger. Parents: Karol and Fred Oelschlaeger. School: Lafayette High School
Pearce Nelson Lelonek. Parents: Kathy and Robert Lelonek. School: Rock Island High School
Attendants
Caroline Kinsey Adam. Parents: Johnna and Tim Adam. School: Alleman Catholic High School
Lily Caroline Beardsley. Parents: Alison and Kris Beardsley. School: Alleman Catholic High School
Eleanor Frances Blew. Parents: Bryan and Michele Blew. School: Rock Island High School
Ella Dale Darrow. Parents: Honorable Sara Darrow and Honorable Clarence M. Darrow. School: Alleman Catholic High School
Lynleigh Renee Schram. Parents: Carmen and Christopher Schram. School: Alleman Catholic High School
Grace Nicole Sheldon. Parents: Dione and Dean Sheldon. School: Alleman Catholic High School
Paige Mackenzie Newcomb. Parents: Carolyn and Tim Newcomb. School: Alleman Catholic High School
Ali Kathyrn VandeWiele. Parents: Dr. Terri and the Honorable Mark VandeWiele. School: Alleman Catholic High School
Annie Grace Rafferty. Parents: Colleen and Kevin Rafferty. School: Alleman Catholic High School
Kendall Elizabeth Wendt. Parents: Eileen and Mike Wendt. School: Alleman Catholic High School
Margo Eileen Maynard. Parents: Lisa and Jim Maynard. School: Alleman Catholic High School
Lucy Rose Rector. Parents: Sue and Bill Rector. School: Alleman Catholic High School
Emily Marie Pearson. Parents: Angie and Greg Pearson. School: Rock Island High School
Charly Marie Heber-Spates. Parents: Julie Heber and the late Bo Spates. School: Rock Island High School.
Lily Kay Luna. Parents: Lori and Derek Luna. School: Moline High School
Lyric Kay Nolin. Parents: Jennifer and Pat Hartmann and Corey Nolin. School: Rock Island High School
Master of Ceremonies
This year’s master of ceremonies is current Junior Board member, Anne Kirkpatrick. Anne and her husband, Quinn, live in Rock Island with their son, Ethan. Anne is a project manager at Edwards Creative.