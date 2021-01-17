The Junior Board of Rock Island's annual Mardi Gras goes virtual for 2021

One of the Quad-Cities' powerhouse charity balls will be virtual this year.

The Mardi Gras Charity Ball, now in its 82nd year, is the major fundraiser for the Junior Board of Rock Island, which supports child-focused initiatives in the Quad Cities, including the Project Nest program which assists at-risk parents.

The annual ball will be held virtually on February 13, 2021, at www.jbri.org and on the organization's Instagram and Facebook pages. As in traditional years, the evening will honor 16 attendants and three pages.

Community members may purchase raffle tickets for cash prizes or bid in a virtual auction that will open February 9, and close at 9 p.m. February 13. Raffle tickets are $50 each. To purchase raffle tickets, participate in the silent auction, or learn more about the Junior Board’s mission, please visit www.jbri.org.

The Junior Board has announced their co-chairs, pages, attendants, and master of ceremonies for the 2021 Mardi Gras virtual event.

Co-Chairwomen