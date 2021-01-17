 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Junior Board of Rock Island's annual Mardi Gras goes virtual for 2021
topical alert top story
JUNIOR BOARD OF ROCK ISLAND

The Junior Board of Rock Island's annual Mardi Gras goes virtual for 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

One of the Quad-Cities' powerhouse charity balls will be virtual this year.

The Mardi Gras Charity Ball, now in its 82nd year, is the major fundraiser for the Junior Board of Rock Island, which supports child-focused initiatives in the Quad Cities, including the Project Nest program which assists at-risk parents.

The annual ball will be held virtually on February 13, 2021, at www.jbri.org and on the organization's Instagram and Facebook pages. As in traditional years, the evening will honor 16 attendants and three pages.

Community members may purchase raffle tickets for cash prizes or bid in a virtual auction that will open February 9, and close at 9 p.m. February 13. Raffle tickets are $50 each. To purchase raffle tickets, participate in the silent auction, or learn more about the Junior Board’s mission, please visit www.jbri.org.

The Junior Board has announced their co-chairs, pages, attendants, and master of ceremonies for the 2021 Mardi Gras virtual event.

Co-Chairwomen

Mardi Gras Chairs 2021.jpeg

Here are the Mardi Gras co-chairs:  Jill Iams, of Coal Valley, has served on several Mardi Gras committees over the years, and on the Junior Board executive board. She and her husband, Nick, have two children. Erica Tholl, of Coal Valley, has also served on several Mardi Gras committees through her years in the organization, and on the Junior Board executive board. She and her husband, Todd, have one child.

Jill Iams, of Coal Valley, has served on several Mardi Gras committees over the years, and on the Junior Board executive board. She and her husband, Nick, have two children.

Erica Tholl, of Coal Valley, has also served on several Mardi Gras committees through her years in the organization, and on the Junior Board executive board. She and her husband, Todd, have one child.

Pages

Storm Michael Stern. Parents: Yumi and Matt Stern. School: Illinois Math and Science Academy

Stern, Storm.JPEG

Stern

Landon James Oelschlaeger. Parents: Karol and Fred Oelschlaeger. School: Lafayette High School

Oelschlaeger, Landon.jpg

Oelschlaeger

Pearce Nelson Lelonek. Parents: Kathy and Robert Lelonek. School: Rock Island High School

Lelonek, Pearce.jpg

Lelonek

Attendants

Caroline Kinsey Adam. Parents: Johnna and Tim Adam. School: Alleman Catholic High School

Adam, Caroline.jpg

Adam

Lily Caroline Beardsley. Parents: Alison and Kris Beardsley. School: Alleman Catholic High School

Beardsley, Lily.jpg

Beardsley

Eleanor Frances Blew. Parents: Bryan and Michele Blew. School: Rock Island High School

Blew, Eleanor.JPG

Blew

Ella Dale Darrow. Parents: Honorable Sara Darrow and Honorable Clarence M. Darrow. School: Alleman Catholic High School

Darrow, Ella.jpeg

Darrow

Lynleigh Renee Schram. Parents: Carmen and Christopher Schram. School: Alleman Catholic High School

Schram, Lynleigh.jpeg

Schram

Grace Nicole Sheldon. Parents: Dione and Dean Sheldon. School: Alleman Catholic High School

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Sheldon, Grace.jpg

Sheldon

Paige Mackenzie Newcomb. Parents: Carolyn and Tim Newcomb. School: Alleman Catholic High School

Newcomb, Paige.jpg

Newcomb

Ali Kathyrn VandeWiele. Parents: Dr. Terri and the Honorable Mark VandeWiele. School: Alleman Catholic High School

VandeWiele, Alison.JPG

VandeWiele

Annie Grace Rafferty. Parents: Colleen and Kevin Rafferty. School: Alleman Catholic High School

Rafferty, Annie.jpg

Rafferty

Kendall Elizabeth Wendt. Parents: Eileen and Mike Wendt. School: Alleman Catholic High School

Wendt, Kendall.jpg

Wendt

Margo Eileen Maynard. Parents: Lisa and Jim Maynard. School: Alleman Catholic High School

Maynard, Margo.jpg

Maynard

Lucy Rose Rector. Parents: Sue and Bill Rector. School: Alleman Catholic High School

Rector, Lucy.jpg

Rector

Emily Marie Pearson. Parents: Angie and Greg Pearson. School: Rock Island High School

Pearson, Emily.jpg

Pearson

Charly Marie Heber-Spates. Parents: Julie Heber and the late Bo Spates. School: Rock Island High School.

Heber-Spates, Charly.jpg

Heber-Spates

Lily Kay Luna. Parents: Lori and Derek Luna. School: Moline High School

Luna, Lily.JPG

Luna

Lyric Kay Nolin. Parents: Jennifer and Pat Hartmann and Corey Nolin. School: Rock Island High School

Nolin, Lyric.jpg

Nolin

Master of Ceremonies

Anne Kirkpatrick

Anne Kirkpatrick

This year’s master of ceremonies is current Junior Board member, Anne Kirkpatrick. Anne and her husband, Quinn, live in Rock Island with their son, Ethan. Anne is a project manager at Edwards Creative.

President

Allison Haskill

Allison Haskill, president of Junior Board Rock Island.

Allison Haskill is the president of Junior Board Rock Island for 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News