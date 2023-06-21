Air Force Capt. Sam Larson and his lifelong dream have come home.

Larson and Capt. Thomas Foster flew a pair of F-22 Raptors into the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline on Tuesday as two of the stars of this weekend’s Quad City Air Show at the Davenport Municipal Airport.

Larson is 30 years old and took a very early interest in the performance aircraft that flew over his parents’ house in Davenport. He was just 6 months old when they, Dave and Cindy Larson, took him to see his first jets. By the time he was 15, he was a credentialed photographer, shooting air shows throughout the Midwest.

His passion continued to climb.

He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2011, then entered the U.S. Air Force Academy. In 2017, he was assigned to fly the F-22 Raptor — the tactical stealth fighter that’s billed by Lockheed-Martin as the “definition of air dominance.”

Larson this year became a Demo Team Commander.

All of that history joined a flood of other memories as he executed some dramatic flybys for friends, family and media who came out to watch his arrival Tuesday.

His memories distilled into one image: “I was thinking about being the little kid standing at the fence, watching the jets,” he said. “I’m really thinking about that younger version of me and how this is my chance to pay it forward.

“Now it’s my turn to talk to kids about about a career in the military or how to become a pilot. Really, this is a chance to inspire others to set goals and live a life they thought they could only dream of.”

‘A full-circle moment’

Cindy Larson can’t remember a time when her son wasn’t fascinated by aviation.

“I remember he wanted a book on military aviation, and it was way too advanced for him. He was a little kid, maybe 3 or 4,” she said. “But Sam begged for that book and I bought (it) for him. He was just little, but that book went everywhere with him.

“He was obsessed with flying and with planes. I asked him about it once, and he told me that from the time he was conscious about wanting to be something all he ever wanted to be was a pilot.”

Dave and Cindy Larson grew up in Bettendorf and met in high school. They’ve been married for 37 years and still live in the same house where they raised Sam and his older sister, Sarah — about 5 miles from the site of all those air shows.

“Sam very quickly learned when it was time for the planes — especially the jets — to start practicing for the air show,” Dave said. “Cindy and I always liked the air show so, of course, we took the kids.

“The problem was when we wanted to leave. Sam never wanted to leave. He could not get enough of it.”

Cindy said both of her children were — and still are — thrill-seekers.

“That was part of it, maybe,” she said. “Sam and Sarah have gone skydiving together. They always got along pretty well.”

Sarah is now 32 years old and said she never suffered any annoying-little-brother moments.

“Honestly, Sam wasn’t like other kids, in a way,” she said. “At least to me, he never really felt like a little brother. He was more mature, I think, because he always had this passion for planes and flying.

“So many people have dreams and never pursue them. Here I have this brother who, from the time I can remember, was working for his dream. I’ve looked up to Sam for a long time. He’s always been an inspiration.”

Their mom described seeing Sam fly an F-22 Raptor into the Quad Cities International Airport this week as “a surreal experience.”

“Sam and his dream came true. He’s a fighter pilot for the United States Air Force,” she said. “And now he’s back, flying his plane in the place it all started. This is a full-circle moment.”

‘We made an exception’

Sam was just 15 years old when he started taking photographs at air shows for World Airshow News, a magazine dedicated to coverage of air shows throughout the country.

Jim Froneberger, the magazine’s editor, featured Sam in an editorial in 2012. He explained how a kid who wasn’t old enough to drive landed the credentials to be on the tarmac, photographing jets.

“While our official policy was that a contributor had to be at least 18 years old to be our accredited representative at an airshow, Sam carried himself with a level of maturity that some adult photographers I know can only aspire to,” Froneberger wrote. “So we made an exception.”

Sam became a determined journalist and went on to write articles for World Airshow News. And he kept dreaming.

“Sam said he wanted to photograph a space shuttle launch,” Cindy said. “So one day, he’s on the phone forever, and I asked him who he was talking to. NASA. He was talking to the people at NASA, trying to get permission to photograph the last space shuttle launch.”

He, of course, made the most of his access and the opportunity it gave him.

“I saw every air show as an opportunity to talk to pilots and performers,” Sam said. “I wanted to learn everything I needed to do to become a military pilot. I was very fortunate, and I am very grateful to the people who helped me.”

By his senior year in high school, Sam found a way to apply for the Air Force Academy.

“You have to understand: Sam did this; all of it,” his mom said. “He wrote all the letters, went to all the interviews. We were not well off or well-connected. Sam found a way.”

When he arrived Tuesday, Sam said he was proud to be at “one of the best air shows in America.”

Then he tried to describe his passion: “Being in an F-22 is an adrenaline rush,” he said. “There is an absolute joy to flying it. It’s really hard to describe.

“There is no other aircraft I would take into combat.”

He offered thanks to his parents.

“They were pivotal for me,” he said. “They recognized early on that I had a passion, and they supported me every step of the way. They drove me all over so I could watch these planes. My dad became a sponsor of the Air Show so I had better access to the pilots.

“They did everything they could to nurture my dream.”

Cindy said “a village” helped her son reach his goals. And Sam agreed.

“I got so much advice and mentorship from the people around and in the air shows,” he said. “Meeting the military pilots and seeing how they carried themselves and took the time to answer my questions really helped.

“I saw serving my country, flying for my country, as a noble goal. I saw the people I wanted to emulate. It made all the difference.”