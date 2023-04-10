The Quad-Cities audiences soon will be able to watch movies, enjoy a cocktail and attend unique programming at The Last Picture House as work is underway on the project headed by filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and local developers Pete Stopulos and Jens Baker.

East Moline-based construction and development company Twin Shores is handling renovations of the building at 325 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Construction began this month and is expected to conclude by the end of the year.

The two-story, 8,700 square-foot building will hold two indoor movie screens, a cocktail bar and social lounge, and a rooftop bar with an outdoor viewing screen. Beck and Woods said they hope to showcase a gallery of historical film artifacts as well and plan to bring in filmmakers and other movie professionals for special talks and screenings.

“We’re thrilled to bring a theater to downtown Davenport that is inspired by our favorite cinemas around the world,” Woods stated in a news release. “We’ve spent years orchestrating a creative space to host special industry guests, showcase movie art and props, rooftop screenings along the Mississippi, and curate unique events that otherwise would feel at home in an entertainment mecca like Los Angeles.”

It was announced in October that the development received a Destination Iowa grant of $600,000, making up 16% of the total project investment of $3,719,075. Beck and Woods said after the initial announcement that the theater would be ready to open by this spring, but construction schedules forced them to push back the timeline.

The "A Quiet Place" writers and Quad-Cities natives grew up making movies in the area, and previously told The Quad-City Times they always wanted to bring a premiere theater like the ones they've seen around the world to Davenport.

“Bryan Woods & I have always dreamed of opening a world-class movie theater in our hometown,” Beck continued. “We’ve designed The Last Picture House to be a cinematic oasis in the Midwest that caters to cinephiles, casual movie-goers, and families alike.”